Published Jun 18, 2025
Arkansas football adds former NFL assistant to staff
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas has hired former NFL assistant Chris Wilson as assistant defensive line coach, per reports.

Wilson, 56, most recently served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the USFL's Houston Gamblers and the UFL's Houston Roughnecks. He has served stints on college, semi-pro and professional staffs for over three decades.

Additional colleges Wilson has coached at include, Colorado, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia and Southern Cal.

As an NFL defensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2018, Wilson helped the franchise win Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots while playing a part in mentoring one of the league's Top 5 defenses. He was also a defensive assistant with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

