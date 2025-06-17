WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 7, UCLA 3

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, SS Wehiwa Aloy, OF Logan Maxwell and LHP Zach Root after Arkansas’ 7-3 over UCLA in the College World Series.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, SS Wehiwa Aloy, OF Logan Maxwell and LHP Zach Root after Arkansas’ 7-3 over UCLA in the College World Series.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.
The Southeastern Conference released the men's basketball conference opponents Wednesday.
Details on how to watch/stream, betting odds for Arkansas baseball's College World Series matchup versus LSU.
Zach Root bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night against UCLA.
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, players postgame press conference after Arkansas' 7-3 win over UCLA.
HawgBeat provides a recap of the Diamond Hogs' win over the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.
The Southeastern Conference released the men's basketball conference opponents Wednesday.
Details on how to watch/stream, betting odds for Arkansas baseball's College World Series matchup versus LSU.
Zach Root bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night against UCLA.