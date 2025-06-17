Advertisement
Published Jun 17, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 7, UCLA 3
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Publisher

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, SS Wehiwa Aloy, OF Logan Maxwell and LHP Zach Root after Arkansas’ 7-3 over UCLA in the College World Series.

