Clutch swings, dominant pitching push Hogs past UCLA, 7-3

The No. 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (50-14, 20-10 SEC) are still alive in the College World Series after defeating the 15-seed UCLA Bruins (48-18, 22-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, 7-3, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. It was SEC Player of the Year Wehiwa Aloy who provided the first punch of the game, a two-run oppo blast in the bottom of the first. That came after a top-of-the-first bases-loaded escape by ace Zach Root, who went on to finish five innings of three-hit, no-run ball with five strikeouts and two walks. UCLA right-hander Cody Delvecchio, who began the season as the Bruins' ace but hadn't pitched since March due to eligibility issues, kept the Razorbacks' offense relatively at bay in four innings pitched despite allowing seven hits. Delvecchio was pulled in the fifth, the same inning that Wehiwa Aloy tripled home another run for the Hogs. Bullpen righty Aiden Jimenez cruised through three shutout innings and veteran Will McEntire closed the final frame out, albeit with three runs scored, to win the game. As a team, the Diamond Hogs finished 10-for-31 at the plate with four extra-base hits, six strikeouts and five walks. Wehiwa Aloy, Logan Maxwell, Brent Iredale and Justin Thomas Jr. each logged multi-hit days and the Razorbacks left six runners on base.

Advertisement

RECAP

First Inning: Back on the mound for his second College World Series start, ace Zach Root got his outing started with a ball. Three pitches later, Root allowed his first hit — an infield single. Star UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky made it two straight singles with a weat poke over Wehiwa Aloy's head. Both Bruin baserunners advanced on a deep flyout to Justin Thomas Jr. in center, then Root walked a batter to load the bases. Wehiwa Aloy snagged a linedrive for out No. 2, then UCLA attempted a straight steal of home, but Helfrick tagged the runner just before his front hand crossed the plate to end the jam. Charles Davalan started the Hogs off with a oppo single against UCLA arm Cody Delvecchio, who homered into the right-field bullpen to give Arkansas a 2-0 lead. Logan Maxwell followed with a 2-2 strikeout, then Ryder Helfrick smoked a groundout to third base. The inning ended with a Cam Kozeal strikeout.

Second Inning: Though unseen because of technical difficulties on the broadcast, Root got ahead to his first hitter 0-2, before drawing a groundout. Root ran the count full to the next Bruin, but bounced back for a full-count strikeout and then completed the 1-2-3 frame with another punchout looking, which may or may not have been a few inches off the plate. Kuhio Aloy held off on some pitches he'd been swinging at during his recent slump, and managed to reach base with a full-count smoked single. He was retired on Reese Robinett's groundball double play. Brent Iredale followed with a line drive single up the middle. Thomas nearly reached first on his bunt attempt, but a great play by the pitcher resulted in the third out.

Third Inning: Root kept pounding the zone to start the third to the tune of a three-pitch strikeout looking. Root's fourth strikeout came on a failed check swing, then a groundout finished another frame in order. Davalan swung at a high fastball, which resulted in a high flyout to right field. Wehiwa Aloy rolled over a 3-1 outside fastball for a groundout, but Maxwell broke up the clean frame with a single to left. Helfrick stranded Maxwell with a strikeout.

Fourth Inning: Root was fortunate to get out No. 1 in the fourth, as a poor throw from Iredale let UCLA's leadoff man run past first base, but a slip by the runner and subsequent throw from Cam Kozeal in foul ground got him out at first. Iredale made up for it when he snagged a line drive for the second out, then a groundout ended the frame. Kozeal stung a linedrive straight to first base for the out, then Kuhio Aloy drove a flyout to deep left center field. Robinett's groundout completed the quick inning. Fifth Inning: UCLA singled off Root to begin the fifth, but Arkansas' southpaw bounced back with a strikeout. A groundout to first base moved the baserunner over, but a walk gave UCLA two baserunners. After a mound meeting and wild pitch that allowed both runners to advance, Root drew a groundout to escape the jam. Iredale picked up his second hit, a single to left field, to get the bottom of the fifth going. Thomas punched a single into left field and the Bruins changed pitchers to lefty Ian May, who drew a groundball double play from Davalan. Wehiwa Aloy made it 3-0 Hogs with a blast off the center field wall which resulted in a triple. Maxwell walked, which prompted another pitching change to righty Cal Randall. Helfrick popped up on a 3-1 middle-middle heater to end the inning.

Sixth Inning: Right-hander Aiden Jimenez entered for Arkansas in the sixth and got two quick outs via groundout and popup. A borderline strike three call earned Jimenez his own 1-2-3 frame. Kozeal worked the count full but watched an outside heater hit the outside for a strikeout looking. Kuhio Aloy struck out on a 97 MPH heater down and away, then Robinett tagged a ball to deep left field for the final out. Seventh Inning: Jimenez used a nasty slider down in the dirt to start the seventh with a strikeout. A groundball into the shift was good enough for the second out, and another groundball out completed the 1-2-3 frame. Iredale walked in a full count to get the bottom of the seventh started, which forced a pitching change to lefty Chris Grothues. Thomas laid down a good sac-bunt to move Iredale to second, and then he moved to third after Davalan's groundout. Wehiwa Aloy was intentionally walked with two outs for Maxwell, who made a terrific oppo swing for a two-RBI double that made it 5-0, Hogs. UCLA handed the ball off to righty Jack O'Connor for the final out, and he accomplished his goal with a strikeout on Helfrick.

Eighth Inning: Jimenez walked the Bruin to leadoff the eighth. The first out was a flyball to defensive replacement Kendall Diggs, who caught it in right field and had a chance to throw out the off-track baserunner at first base, but was just late. Another quality swing put runners on the corners for UCLA, but a sweet play by Wehiwa Aloy resulted in a frame-ending double play. Righty Justin Lee entered in the eighth to retire the Hogs, but he issued a walk to Kozeal to start things off. A passed ball let Kozeal advance to second, then Kuhio Aloy fouled out. Robinett grounded into the shift for out No. 2. Kozeal came around to score from third on a wild pitch. Iredale walked, stole second and made it to third on an errant throw from the catcher. Thomas made it 7-0 with a hard-hit double to left field. Lefty Ryan Rissas came on in relief and retired Davalan on a flyout.

Ninth Inning: Veteran righty Will McEntire relieved Jimenez in the ninth and promptly allowed a leadoff triple. Willy Mac's first out was a K, but a fielding error by Iredale allowed a run to score and the runner to advance to second base. A single back to McEntire, then subsequent throwing error, allowed another run to score and the runner to advance to second again. After a mound visit, a flyball resulted in out No. 2. McEntire's wild pitch allowed another run to score, then he walked a batter in a full count. McEntire closed the game with a lineout.

Box Score