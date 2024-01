While Arkansas has been white-hot in recruiting the NCAA transfer portal over the last few days, the Hogs have also been steadfast in offering high scool prospects as well.

Multiple athletes from the class of 2025 reported offers from the Razorbacks on Sunday, specifically along the offensive line.

After being officially hired on Dec. 4 last year, new Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos has been hard at work along the recruiting trail. That effort has resulted in three offensive line comitments from the transfer portal with more potentially on the way.

His hot start is a good sign for Razorback fans, as Arkansas' offensive line struggled protecting the quarterback in 2023. Building up depth and developing talent from the high school ranks is an important step for the Hogs to get back on track.

Here's who the Razorbacks extended offers to recently: