College football is back, though we still have to wait six days to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks suit up for the season opener against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Arguably the most popular topic of debate around this time of the year is trying to figure out how many wins the Hogs will have. Once again, Arkansas’ schedule does not let up, but the first two weeks provide an opportunity to work out the kinks. Without further ado, here’s how HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran see the 2023 season playing out for the Razorbacks…

Sept. 2 - Arkansas vs. Western Carolina (War Memorial)

We won't be watching this game anticipating a true contest, but we will be watching to see a lot of questions be answered. You know what you're going to get from KJ Jefferson, Rocket Sanders, Dwight McGlothern, Beaux Limmer and the rest of the proven players. Now it's time to see what the transfers, freshmen and new coaches can do in a game that should never be close. Arkansas 49, WCU 14 — Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (1-0)

With a clear talent mismatch, Arkansas should have zero issues taking care of the Catamounts in Week 1. The true sign of victory will be whether or not the Razorbacks escape War Memorial without any major injuries, something that has plagued them at that stadium in the past. Expect some wrinkles to be ironed out, but Arkansas should flex its muscles behind the star duo of KJ Jefferson and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Arkansas 52, WCU 14 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (1-0)

Sept. 9 - Arkansas vs. Kent State

This is another game that we will just be watching to see questions answered. Kent State was listed at No. 2 on ESPN's preseason Bottom 10 FBS schools. Hog fans will get to pack Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the true home opener in Fayetteville and watch their team lay a beatdown on the Golden Flashes. Arkansas 56, Kent State 20 — Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (2-0)

Kent State played a pretty tough game against the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs last season, when it lost 39-22. However, an offseason full of roster turnover and a head coaching change has left the Golden Flashes with more questions than answers. Arkansas’ new-look defensive line should wreak havoc in the trenches while the Razorback secondary plays its best game in years. A special teams touchdown blows the game open and has the Hogs feeling good ahead of a rematch against BYU. Arkansas 48, Kent State 13 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (2-0)

Sept. 16 - Arkansas vs. BYU

The Cougars return 15 starters from a team that lost 52-35 at home to Arkansas last season. Former USC and Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis transferred in to run the BYU offense for head coach Kilani Sitake. This game will be a much better test for the Razorbacks ahead of arguably the toughest four-game stretch in the nation this season. Arkansas 38, BYU 24 — Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (3-0)

The score may not indicate it, but the game against BYU last season in Provo wasn’t an easy one. Behind a Herculean effort from Jefferson, the Razorbacks scored their most points of the regular season with 52 total. BYU brings a new identity on defense and a new quarterback, as Slovis made his way to the Cougars during the offseason. We should be in store for another good matchup with Arkansas pulling away in the fourth quarter. Arkansas 34, BYU 23 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (3-0)

Sept. 23 - Arkansas at LSU

Arkansas escaped with a 16-13 overtime victory over the Tigers in Baton Rouge during the 2021 season, and the Hogs probably could've beat LSU in Fayetteville last year if KJ Jefferson was healthy. Brian Kelly is in his second year as the head coach and he has quarterback Jayden Daniels back. I just don't see the Hogs winning this one in a tough environment. LSU 21, Arkansas 17 — Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (3-1)

An undefeated Arkansas team taking on what I expect to be an undefeated LSU squad in Death Valley? Sign me up for that. This game will go a long way in determining just how good the Razorbacks are and what the overall ceiling is for the 2023 season. Had Jefferson been healthy in 2022, Arkansas may have beaten the Tigers in Fayetteville. This time around, I expect a close back and forth with LSU breaking the hearts of Razorback fans on a late-game-winning field goal. LSU 31, Arkansas 28 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (3-1)

Sept. 30 - Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

This is the game that seems to be as pivotal as any each season for Arkansas. On the opposing sideline will be an all-too-familiar face in Bobby Petrino, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Aggies. I'd argue that Arkansas has as talented, if not a more talented roster than Texas A&M this year, and I'm taking the Hogs to win this one. Arkansas 24, Texas A&M 20 — Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (4-1)

I'm not a big believer in the Jimbo Fisher - Bobby Petrino offensive mashup, and I think A&M is in for another disappointing season. Still, no matter the quality of the two teams, the Razorbacks and Aggies always play a competitive football game and I don't expect that to change in 2023. Cam Little makes up for his doink field goal miss in the closing seconds last season and hits the game-winner for the Hogs' first SEC victory. Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 24 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (4-1)

Oct. 7 - Arkansas at Ole Miss

After Arkansas put a beating on the Rebels in Fayetteville last year, this one might be personal. Ole Miss added as much talent in the transfer portal as anyone and they'll be a tough squad to beat. I'd argue this is the most important game of the season for the Hogs. You have to try and go 2-2 in this four-game stretch, but I don’t know if the Razorbacks can. Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 34 — Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (4-2)

I agree that this game will be a personal one, especially for Sardis, Mississippi, native KJ Jefferson. When the Razorbacks last traveled to Oxford in 2021, Jefferson played inspired and I think he'll be looking to cap off his Arkansas career with one more feather in his cap against the Rebels. Sanders outplays Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and the Hogs escape a nail-biting finish. Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 37 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (5-1)

Oct. 14 - Arkansas at Alabama

While Alabama might not be the obvious preseason national champion choice that it has been in recent history, it’s still Alabama and Nick Saban is still the head coach. The last time Arkansas played in Tuscaloosa, it put up a very good fight with a less talented roster against a more talented Crimson Tide team. This will be close, but not the year the Hogs get it done in this matchup. Alabama 42, Arkansas 40 - Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (4-3) The biggest question mark for Alabama is one that it hasn’t had in a few years: Who is going to play quarterback? There are a few candidates, with the most notable likely being Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, but he isn't the same type of talent the Crimson Tide have had in recent seasons. Even without a clear-cut starter, Nick Saban is still Nick Saban. And until Arkansas gets over the hump to beat Alabama, I can't pick them to do so. Alabama 38, Arkansas 27 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (5-2)

Oct. 21 - Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

This is the definition of a trap game, though it’s an SEC matchup. First of all, it’s so dumb that the SEC home opener will be on Oct. 21. Second of all, the Bulldogs play Western Michigan on Oct. 7 and then they have a bye week before traveling to Fayetteville. Still, I’m going with the Hogs over first-year head coach Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs. Arkansas 28, MSU 20 - Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (5-3) Mississippi State made the right and only choice when they hired defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to replace Mike Leach after his unfortunate passing. The offense won't be the same, but it still shouldn't be underestimated with quarterback Will Rogers leading the way. Jefferson finds a way to put the team on his back for his best game of the season, and Arkansas shows why the 2022 blowout was a fluke. Arkansas 33, MSU 27 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (6-2)

Nov. 4 - Arkansas at Florida

The week before this one, Florida will have suffered a beating against Georgia with the Hogs watching on their couches. Still, Arkansas has never won a game in Gainesville and it hasn’t beaten Florida since 2016. This will be a tough one to drop. Florida 38, Arkansas 28 - Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (5-4) For Arkansas to win this game, it’ll have to battle history, as the Razorbacks have never won a game in "The Swamp." However, trends are meant to be broken. With a bye week to prepare and a major quarterback advantage over the Gators' Graham Mertz, the Razorbacks break through for a season-defining victory in Gainesville. Arkansas 31, Florida 26 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (7-2)

Nov. 11 - Arkansas vs. Auburn

After Hugh Freeze brought Liberty into Fayetteville and upset the Razorbacks in 2022, I’d have to think Sam Pittman will make this one a priority. The Tigers have dominated on the recruiting trail, but most of those commits won’t be on this year’s squad. Arkansas 34, Auburn 21 - Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (6-4) Right around this time, Arkansas fans will be overwhelmed with the possibility of the program's first 10-win regular season since 2011. But, the Razorbacks always seem to drop a game they probably shouldn't. First-year Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze knows how to make offenses go, and I think he does just that against former Auburn linebacker and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams. The Razorbacks take a gut-punching loss in Fayetteville. Auburn 35, Arkansas 28 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (7-3)

Nov. 18 - Arkansas vs. Florida International

It would’ve been nice for this game to come more towards the middle of the season, but you’ll take a cupcake when you can get it. FIU is another one of ESPN’s Bottom 10 teams, so let’s not look into this too much. Arkansas 41, FIU 13 - Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher (7-4) Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are going to have some anger to unleash after the loss to Auburn, and the Panthers of Florida International will be taking the brunt of it. In a complete team effort, this game is well over by halftime and fans get to see what the future holds with backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell in the late stages of the game. Arkansas 63, FIU 20 - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor (8-3)

Nov. 24 - Arkansas vs. Missouri