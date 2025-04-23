Arkansas basketball's remaining needs with transfer portal closed

The college basketball transfer portal closed at midnight Tuesday, and while the Arkansas Razorbacks have a good bit of their roster in place, there are still some remaining needs.

There are 12 total players on Arkansas' projected 2025-26 roster, which includes Jaden Karuletwa and Ayden Kelley, two end-of-the-bench guys who rarely played last season. That leaves 10 significant contributors for next season.

Head coach John Calipari announced the return of D.J. Wagner, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III from last year's roster, and there are three freshmen — five-stars Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas and four-star Isaiah Sealy — who will join the team soon. Not to be forgotten, Lithuanian forward Karim Rtail has signed on to be a Razorback next season.

There are also two transfer portal additions that were announced last week. Florida State big man Malique Ewin and South Carolina big Nick Pringle signed with the Hogs, which rounds out the front court.

Last season, Calipari opted to only take nine rotational players, a decision that came back to haunt him and the team. Injuries to key pieces caused depth issues at numerous points last year, and the Head Hog admitted multiple times that it was likely a mistake.

That said, 10 is not much better than nine in terms of playable athletes, so the Hogs still have some work to do. Here are some of the key areas Arkansas will need to focus on ahead of next season...