FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 7 game at the Alabama Crimson Tide, which will be televised on ESPN.

Following a 27-20 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels over the weekend, a couple of changes were made to this week's depth chart.

After hauling in seven passes for 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns at Ole Miss on Saturday, redshirt freshman Ty Washington is now listed as the Hogs' starting tight end. With freshman Luke Hasz out with a broken clavicle, Washington will need to keep that level of performance up.

On the defensive line, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Cam Ball has surpassed Taurean Carter as a starter. Ball was banged up in the Ole Miss game, according to head coach Sam Pittman, but there is no official word on his availability (or the specifics of the injury) for this Saturday.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa: