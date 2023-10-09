News More News
ago football Edit

Arkansas football official depth chart for Alabama game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 7 game at the Alabama Crimson Tide, which will be televised on ESPN.

Following a 27-20 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels over the weekend, a couple of changes were made to this week's depth chart.

After hauling in seven passes for 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns at Ole Miss on Saturday, redshirt freshman Ty Washington is now listed as the Hogs' starting tight end. With freshman Luke Hasz out with a broken clavicle, Washington will need to keep that level of performance up.

On the defensive line, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Cam Ball has surpassed Taurean Carter as a starter. Ball was banged up in the Ole Miss game, according to head coach Sam Pittman, but there is no official word on his availability (or the specifics of the injury) for this Saturday.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson

TE

Ty Washington

Francis Sherman

Nathan Bax OR Var'Keyes Gumms

WR

Andrew Armstrong

Tyrone Broden


WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Davion Dozier

Dazmin James

WR

Jaedon Wilson

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

LT

Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel


LG

Brady Latham

Josh Street


C

Beaux Limmer

Amaury Wiggins

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford


RT

Patrick Kutas

E'Marion Harris
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

John Morgan III

Jashaud Stewart

DT

Cameron Ball

Taurean Carter

Keivie Rose

DT

Eric Gregory

Anthony Booker Jr.


DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Zach Williams

LB

Chris Paul Jr.

Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence


LB

Jaheim Thomas

Jordan Crook


HOG

Lorando Johnson

TJ Metcalf

Jaylen Lewis

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Jaheim Singletary

LaDarrius Bishop

S

Jayden Johnson

Hudson Clark


S

Alfahiym Walcott

Malik Chavis

CB

Dwight McGlothern

Kee'yon Stewart

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little

Blake Ford

KO

Cam Little

Blake Ford


P

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

H

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

LS

Eli Stein

Ashton Ngo


KR

Isaiah Sategna

AJ Green

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

Official Week 7 Depth Chart

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}