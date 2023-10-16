News More News
Arkansas football official depth chart for Mississippi State game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 8 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which will be televised on the SEC Network.

Following a 24-21 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the weekend, a few of changes were made to this week's depth chart.

Tyrone Broden was upgraded to being listed as a starting receiver alongside Jaedon Wilson, as there is an "OR" between the two. Broden played four more snaps than Wilson at Alabama.

In the secondary, Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson moved from starting nickel, or HOG, to starting cornerback. Hudson Clark moved from safety to starting nickel, which resulted in freshman TJ Metcalf being a second team safety.

Dwight McGlothern was downgraded to second team corner with Johnson's move to starter. Freshman Jaylon Braxton remained a starter at corner and Kee'yon Stewart, a transfer from TCU, was downgraded to third team corner.

It is worth noting that some players who are listed as starters missed the Alabama game due to injury. That lists includes Rocket Sanders, Chris Paul Jr. and Braxton.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Mississippi State, which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson

TE

Ty Washington

Francis Sherman

Nathan Bax OR Var'Keyes Gumms

WR

Andrew Armstrong

Tyrone Broden


WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Davion Dozier

Dazmin James

WR

Jaedon Wilson OR Tyrone Broden

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

LT

Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel


LG

Brady Latham

Josh Street


C

Beaux Limmer

Amaury Wiggins

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford


RT

Patrick Kutas

E'Marion Harris
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

John Morgan III

Jashaud Stewart

DT

Cameron Ball

Taurean Carter

Keivie Rose

DT

Eric Gregory

Anthony Booker Jr.


DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Zach Williams

LB

Chris Paul Jr.

Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence


LB

Jaheim Thomas

Jordan Crook


HOG

Hudson Clark

TJ Metcalf

Jaylen Lewis

CB

Lorando Johnson

Dwight McGlothern

Kee'yon Stewart

S

Jayden Johnson

TJ Metcalf


S

Alfahiym Walcott

Malik Chavis

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Jaheim Singletary

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little

Blake Ford

KO

Cam Little

Blake Ford


P

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

H

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

LS

Eli Stein

Ashton Ngo


KR

Isaiah Sategna

AJ Green

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

