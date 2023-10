The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in SEC play on the year with a 24-21 loss to Alabama on Saturday, and there were 128 total snaps in the game between the offense and defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

After each game, HawgBeat will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from that week's game and we will have another story analyzing each player's individual grades. Below are the counts from the loss to Alabama.

*All data comes from PFF College. Sometimes numbers are changed after the fact by PFF and we will alter our information if that happens.