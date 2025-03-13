How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (SEC Tournament)

The Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC) escaped the first round of the SEC Tournament with a 72-68 win over South Carolina on Wednesday, and advance to face the Ole Miss Rebels (21-10, 10-8 SEC) on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Hogs got up big on the Gamecocks and led by as many as 20 points in the second half, but a nearly 12-minute stretch without a made field goal allowed South Carolina to claw back and cut the deficit to just one, 61-60, with 3:55 minutes left.

A three-pointer from D.J. Wagner with 2:37 minutes left in regulation woke the Razorbacks offense up enough, and though South Carolina stayed close until the buzzer sounded, Arkansas finished the game on top.

Now, the Hogs are tasked with once again playing a team they played earlier this season. The Rebels downed the Razorbacks 73-66 at Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 8. It was the second of five straight losses to start Southeastern Conference play for Arkansas.

Head coach John Calipari said Wednesday the Arkansas team that faced Ole Miss back then is not the same one playing now, mostly due to injuries reshaping how his team looks.

"Well, my team is different," Calipari said. "I got totally a different team. (Ole Miss has) played well all year. Chris has done a fabulous job. It will be a hard game for us. It was a long time ago. It was the second game of the year."

Arkansas will, as it has been the last five games, be without the services of junior forward Adou Thiero and freshman point guard Boogie Fland. Calipari said neither will play in the SEC Tournament, but could return for the NCAA Tournament, depending on how far they advance.

