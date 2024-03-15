Arkansas forward Denijay Harris is set to enter the transfer portal after spending just one season in Fayetteville, sources told HawgBeat. Harris joins sophomore guard Joseph Pinion as the second Hog with intentions to transfer so far.

A transfer from Southern Mississippi, Harris appeared in just 11 games for the Razorbacks this season, making one start. He posted season averages of 0.6 points and 0.8 rebounds.

Before arriving in Fayetteville, Harris spent four seasons in Hattiesburg, where he had an impressive final year, posting career highs with 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Harris will have one year of eligibility left at his next stop given he's granted a waiver by the NCAA (if necessary). The transfer portal is officially set to open Monday.