Landon Jackson drafted by Buffalo Bills

Arkansas senior defensive end Landon Jackson was selected 72nd overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills on Friday.

Jackson is the second Razorback off the board in this year's draft and the first defensive Hog to be taken in the draft since linebacker Drew Sanders in 2023, but the first defensive end since both Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jeremiah Ledbetter were selected in 2017.

A native of Texarkana, Texas, Jackson started 31 of the 37 games he played as a Razorback. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound pass-rusher began his career at LSU before transferring to Arkansas after the 2021-22 season.

In three seasons in Fayetteville, Jackson accounted for 116 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups. He recorded a career-high 13.5 TFL in 2023-24 and notched 6.5 sacks in each of his junior and senior campaigns.