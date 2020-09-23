 2020 Arkansas Razorbacks-Georgia Bulldogs Rivals star power, Pro Football Focus grades, statistical comparison
Arkansas-Georgia star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Malik Herring is a preseason second-team All-SEC selection for the Bulldogs.
Malik Herring is a preseason second-team All-SEC selection for the Bulldogs. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch
In anticipation of this weekend's opener, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Georgia using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from last season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using last year's numbers.

Stat Comparison - Georgia | Arkansas (2019 FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 30.8 (50th) | 21.4 (110th)

Total yards: 408.1 (61st) | 340.1 (111th)

Passing: 223.0 (72nd) | 192.9 (103rd)

Rushing: 185.1 (41st) | 147.2 (85th)

Third downs: 41.2% (t-50th) | 33.3% (t-113th)

Sacks allowed: 15 (t-8th) | 19 (t-26th)

Turnovers: 13 (t-14th) | 21 (t-94th)

Defense

Scoring: 12.6 (1st) | 36.8 (124th)

Total yards: 265.7 (3rd) | 450.7 (110th)

Passing: 201.1 (31st) | 229.2 (69th)

Rushing: 74.6 (1st) | 221.5 (122nd)

Third downs: 31.6% (14th) | 45.5% (116th)

Sacks: 31 (t-46th) | 21 (t-96th)

Turnovers forced: 16 (t-84th) | 16 (t-84th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Georgia vs. Arkansas
Georgia Stars Arkansas Stars

QB D'Wan Mathis (5.9)

QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)

RB Zamir White

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE John FitzPatrick (5.9)

TE Hudson Henry (5.8)

SLOT Kearis Jackson (5.9)

SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR George Pickens

WR Trey Knox

WR Matt Landers (5.5)

WR Mike Woods (5.6)

LT Jamaree Salyer

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Justin Shaffer (5.6)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

C Trey Hill

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Ben Cleveland

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Owen Condon (5.7)

RT Noah Gatlin (5.6)

DE Malik Herring

DE Julius Coates

DT Jordan Davis

DT Jonathan Marshall

DT Devonte Wyatt (5.8)

DT Xavier Kelly (5.9)

JACK Azeez Ojulari

JACK Dorian Gerald

MLB Monty Rice

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Nakobe Dean (6.0)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

STAR Tyrique Stevenson (6.0)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Tyson Campbell

CB Montaric Brown

CB Eric Stokes

CB Jerry Jacobs

S Richard LeCounte (6.0)

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

S Lewis Cine

S Joe Foucha

Breakdown

Tied: 1

Georgia: 18

Arkansas: 3

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using 2019 season grades)

Team Grades (Georgia | Arkansas)

Overall: 94.1 | 68.9

Offense: 92.5 | 66.1

Passing: 86.9 | 55.2

Rushing: 83.9 | 78.4

Receiving: 74.7 | 61.7

Pass blocking: 87.3 | 61.7

Run blocking: 87.9 | 63.0

