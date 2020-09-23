Arkansas-Georgia star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
Use promo code SEC2020 and get 50% off an annual subscription + a code for a free t-shirt from BreakingT.com
In anticipation of this weekend's opener, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Georgia using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from last season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using last year's numbers.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Stat Comparison - Georgia | Arkansas (2019 FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 30.8 (50th) | 21.4 (110th)
Total yards: 408.1 (61st) | 340.1 (111th)
Passing: 223.0 (72nd) | 192.9 (103rd)
Rushing: 185.1 (41st) | 147.2 (85th)
Third downs: 41.2% (t-50th) | 33.3% (t-113th)
Sacks allowed: 15 (t-8th) | 19 (t-26th)
Turnovers: 13 (t-14th) | 21 (t-94th)
Defense
Scoring: 12.6 (1st) | 36.8 (124th)
Total yards: 265.7 (3rd) | 450.7 (110th)
Passing: 201.1 (31st) | 229.2 (69th)
Rushing: 74.6 (1st) | 221.5 (122nd)
Third downs: 31.6% (14th) | 45.5% (116th)
Sacks: 31 (t-46th) | 21 (t-96th)
Turnovers forced: 16 (t-84th) | 16 (t-84th)
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Georgia
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB D'Wan Mathis (5.9)
|
QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)
|
RB Zamir White
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE John FitzPatrick (5.9)
|
TE Hudson Henry (5.8)
|
SLOT Kearis Jackson (5.9)
|
SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR George Pickens
|
WR Trey Knox
|
WR Matt Landers (5.5)
|
WR Mike Woods (5.6)
|
LT Jamaree Salyer
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Justin Shaffer (5.6)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
C Trey Hill
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Ben Cleveland
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Owen Condon (5.7)
|
RT Noah Gatlin (5.6)
|
DE Malik Herring
|
DE Julius Coates
|
DT Jordan Davis
|
DT Jonathan Marshall
|
DT Devonte Wyatt (5.8)
|
DT Xavier Kelly (5.9)
|
JACK Azeez Ojulari
|
JACK Dorian Gerald
|
MLB Monty Rice
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Nakobe Dean (6.0)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
STAR Tyrique Stevenson (6.0)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Tyson Campbell
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Eric Stokes
|
CB Jerry Jacobs
|
S Richard LeCounte (6.0)
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
S Lewis Cine
|
S Joe Foucha
Breakdown
Tied: 1
Georgia: 18
Arkansas: 3
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using 2019 season grades)
Team Grades (Georgia | Arkansas)
Overall: 94.1 | 68.9
Offense: 92.5 | 66.1
Passing: 86.9 | 55.2
Rushing: 83.9 | 78.4
Receiving: 74.7 | 61.7
Pass blocking: 87.3 | 61.7
Run blocking: 87.9 | 63.0
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news