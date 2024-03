Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr. intends to enter his name in the transfer portal, per a report from Tobias Bass.

Menifield spent one season with the Razorbacks as a transfer from Washington. He appeared in 14 total games and averaged 7.9 points per game. A quick athlete with lots of energy, Menifield added 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per matchup during the season as well.