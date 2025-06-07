How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Tennessee (Fay. Super Regional)

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (46-13) will host the 14-seed Tennessee Volunteers (46-17) in the Fayetteville Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in a best-of-three series.

Game 1 of the most highly-anticipated of all eight Super Regionals is Saturday at 4 p.m. CT and Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn is no stranger to all of the headlines that come with facing his former assistant, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello.

"(We) Talked a lot about it last week and after the game we talked about it as a staff, then with the team after practice, maybe just a little bit," Van Horn said of the outside noise.

"Maybe mention it again today, make sure you've got everything taken care of so you can sleep good and not worrying about this or that. Just focusing on the game and not what people are saying."

RELATED: Tennessee Super Regional Preview

Arkansas will trot out junior left-hander Zach Root to the mound and he will face junior righty Marcus Phillips. Both Root and Phillips are coming off of quality regional performances, with Root tossing six scoreless innings in Arkansas' victory over Creighton.

Phillips threw his third-longest outing of the season against Cincinnati in the Knoxville Regional, working six innings of four-hit ball and striking out eight batters.

The Razorbacks won their final regular season series over the Vols, falling 10-7 in the opening game before bouncing back with consecutive wins. Phillips earned the start in Tennessee's Game 1 win over the Hogs.

Van Horn, who holds a commanding 11-2 advantage over Vitello since he took over at Tennessee in 2018, said knowing your opponent makes game prep less work.

"You don't have to game plan as much, you kind of know what they're all about" Van Horn said. "I've been following them and played them and saw them play a game in the tournament. So, you might change a couple things up, but you don't have to just dissect the whole thing. We've already done that."

Below are details on how to watch Ssaturday's matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee, plus the betting odds and player props via BetSaracen and starting pitchers.