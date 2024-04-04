Arkansas graduate senior guard Khalif Battle is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Jon Rothstein. The news comes shortly after Eric Musselman's official hiring to be the next head coach of the USC Trojans.

The former Temple transfer started the 2023-24 season off strong with four-straight double-digit performances — including two 21-point games — before lighting the world on fire against No. 7 Duke (21 points) on Nov. 29.

Once conference play started, Battle saw a major dip in playing time and only registered two double-digit outings between Dec. 21 and Feb. 17. That included five games where he received under 10 minutes of playing time.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound scoring machine finished the season strong, though, as he had nine-straight double-digit games that included two 30+ point scoring nights with a career-high 42 points against Missouri.