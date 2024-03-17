HawgBeat will keep the current roster tracker updated, as well as the contacts that the Razorback coaching staff reportedly makes during the transfer portal process. The list can get rather lengthy, so be prepared to scroll.

Within 24 hours of the season ending, sophomore guard Joseph Pinion announced on Friday his intent to enter the transfer portal . Two more followed Pinion, as forward Denijay Harris and guard Keyon Menifield Jr. also announced on Friday their intentions to transfer.

In addition to looking for new players for next year's roster, the Razorback coaching staff will have to recruit back some of its own players, as well.

With the Arkansas basketball season officially at its disappointing close, the coaching staff can fully turn its attention to the transfer portal. While the portal officially opens Monday, the staff has been able to reach out to graduate transfers who have already entered.

As seen above, there are plenty of players on the Arkansas basketball roster with remaining eligibility, but in the world of the transfer portal, there is no guarantee that any players will remain with their current program.

This is especially true now, given that the NCAA is allowing multi-time transfers immediate eligibility without a waiver this academic year, which could potentially impact some players like Battle. There is intel for some players, while the future for others is based more off of speculation and conjecture.

Khalif Battle - One of the Razorbacks' best offensive weapons down the stretch of the season, Battle said in a postgame presser on March 6 that he was a "Razorback until the end". While that is what he said — and fans should take a players' words into account — there is some speculation that Battle might want to return to the Northeast. He is from New Jersey, and there are some programs in that region who could use his skillset and will have interest. He is one player to keep an eye on, for sure, though nothing is set in stone as of yet.

Layden Blocker - There have been rumors that Blocker has already determined his status for next season, including his next team. These rumors are categorically false. According to sources, Blocker has not made a decision about his future yet and any reports indicating otherwise at this point are completely and utterly false.

Trevon Brazile - There were high expectations for the hybrid forward coming into this season, but for the second year in a row his production was setback due to injury. Despite that, he put up solid stats, attempted to play in a new role, and still showcased the raw athleticism and skillset to play at the next level. One could safely assume Brazile will declare for the NBA Draft at this point and will likely use the draft workout process and tests to help his stock.

Davonte Davis - Many people speculated that Davis would follow through with the NBA Draft process after last year. He was coming off a career high in three-point percentage and showcased a different role than in the past. However, he came back to Arkansas in hopes of making an even deeper run in the postseason. Things did not work out, however, and the season was a bust with Davis taking a reduced role and the team not winning. Recent comments might suggest Davis is done with college and/or the Razorback program for now, but he does have one year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it, at Arkansas or elsewhere.

Baye Fall - Eric Musselman's fourth McDonald's All-American at Arkansas, Fall did not have near the same level of success or opportunity as the previous three - Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh. It has been speculated for months that Fall will enter the transfer portal and seek opportunities elsewhere, and sources have indicated that it is only a matter of time before that happens.

Tramon Mark - Mark was the most consistent player for the Razorbacks this season, which is saying a lot. With that consistency and success, Mark has a difficult choice coming: does he explore the pro waters or come back to college? The argument against coming back is that he has nothing left to accomplish at the college level. He was a role player at Houston and helped make a deep tournament run, and he was a primary scorer and ballhandler at Arkansas while running the offense. We could very easily see him turning pro.

Makhi Mitchell - The big man came along strong for the Razorbacks down the stretch of the season, as he cemented himself as one of the top bigs in the conference. While the official Razorback roster has Mitchell listed with no more eligibility, there have been rumors floating around that he might be able to apply for a medical hardship for a previous season before Arkansas and there's a chance it could be approved.