Arkansas guard Layden Blocker to enter transfer portal
Arkansas freshman guard Layden Blocker intends to enter his name in the transfer portal, per an announcement made on his X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.
Blocker spent one season with the Razorbacks as a freshman from Little Rock. He appeared in 27 total games and averaged 3.7 points per game. A defensive-minded guard with explosive athleticism, Blocker also averaged 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard scored double-digits on two occasions this season, including a season-best 14-point outing on Jan. 13 in a 90-68 loss to Florida.
Blocker has three more years of eligibility. The transfer portal is now officially open for college basketball players across the country to enter and find a new school. He is the fifth Razorback to enter the transfer portal, as he joins Davonte Davis, Keyon Menifield Jr., Joseph Pinion and Denijay Harris.
Arkansas Bio:
- 1 of 50 players named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year watch list
- Helped #4 Sunrise reach the GEICO High School Nationals semifinals thanks to a 46-45 quarterfinal win over #1 Montverde (Fla.) Academy
- Participated in the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp and was named to its 10-man All-Star team
- Participated in the USA Basketball junior national team minicamp and according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, “Blocker shined thanks to the energy he displayed defensively, combined with his speed, explosiveness and relentless scoring instincts.”
- As a junior and despite playing with two SI All-Americans, Blocker averaged nine points, 1.3 steals, 3.7 rebounds and posted a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio for Sunrise Christian Academy (Belair, Kan.), which held down the top spot in the SB Live/SI Power 25 for most of the season.
- Played for Bradley Beal Elite in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) this summer, which features some of the top high school basketball talent in the nation. He averaged 15.8 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 27 minutes per game.
- Played at Little Rock Christian as a sophomore (2021) … averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game
- All-Arkansas Preps Underclassmen selection by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2019.