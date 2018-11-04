For the third straight year, Arkansas' soccer team made a run to the SEC Tournament finals only to come up just short of bringing the title back to Fayetteville.

All three losses have been heartbreaking, including Sunday's 1-1 draw with LSU that required penalty kicks. The Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M on a goal in the 88th minute last season and in overtime to Florida two years ago.

The soccer program also reached the championship game twice in the 1990s, losing in double overtime each time. In fact, Arkansas has been on the losing end of half of the eight SEC Tournament finals matches that have gone to overtime since the first inaugural tournament in 1993.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, losing SEC championship games has been a trend across all sports. They are just 2-26 all-time in such games, with their only wins coming in volleyball in 1997 and men's basketball in 2000.

Here is a chart with the results of Arkansas' championship game appearances since joining the SEC...

(NOTE: Some sports do not play a postseason tournament or have a head-to-head final. This list doesn't include sports like cross country, track and field, swimming and diving, golf or gymnastics, which hold events with multiple teams competing at once.)