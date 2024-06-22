The NCAA recruiting dead period begins on Monday and will run all the way through July 25, which means head coach Sam Pittman and his staff will host one final group of official visitors from the class of 2025.

Arkansas has hosted dozens of visitors since the official visit weekends began on May 31, and so far the Razorbacks have gotten seven commitments from their efforts.

Click here to see Arkansas' full 2025 commitment list.

This weekend's official visit list mostly contains recruits already committed to Arkansas. The highest-rated prospect will be quarterback Grayson Wilson, the Razorbacks' lone four-star recruit in the class so far.

Right now, the Razorbacks have the No. 35-ranked class in the class of 2025 with 13 total commitments.

HawgBeat has a breakdown of the official visitors for this weekend: