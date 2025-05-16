How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Tennessee

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-12, 18-10 SEC) look to even the series with the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (41-13, 16-12 SEC) after dropping game one 10-7 Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas stayed put in second place of the SEC standings with South Carolina's walk-off win over LSU, but that will be the highest the Razorbacks can finish after Texas' three-run victory over rival Oklahoma clinched the SEC regular season championship for the Longhorns.

The Razorbacks will face arguably the nation's best arm in Tennessee southpaw Liam Doyle (9-2, 2.17 ERA) in game two. Sophomore righty Aiden Jimenez (4-1, 2.51 ERA) will get his first start of the year for the Hogs.

Struggles on the mound overshadowed a solid performance at the plate in which the Razorbacks recorded 15 hits, led by right fielder Logan Maxwell who was one of five batters to log multiple hits. Maxwell, who finished 3-for-4, is more concerned with the Hogs handling their business than whatever Doyle throws at them.

"It is awesome [to face him], but the mindset is he still has to face us, so he has to go through us," Maxwell said. "As long as we put good at-bats together and continue to do that I think we will be in a good spot."

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to watch.

