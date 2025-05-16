How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Tennessee

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-12, 18-10 SEC) look to even the series with the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (41-13, 16-12 SEC) after dropping game one 10-7 Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Arkansas stayed put in second place of the SEC standings with South Carolina's walk-off win over LSU, but that will be the highest the Razorbacks can finish after Texas' three-run victory over rival Oklahoma clinched the SEC regular season championship for the Longhorns.
The Razorbacks will face arguably the nation's best arm in Tennessee southpaw Liam Doyle (9-2, 2.17 ERA) in game two. Sophomore righty Aiden Jimenez (4-1, 2.51 ERA) will get his first start of the year for the Hogs.
Struggles on the mound overshadowed a solid performance at the plate in which the Razorbacks recorded 15 hits, led by right fielder Logan Maxwell who was one of five batters to log multiple hits. Maxwell, who finished 3-for-4, is more concerned with the Hogs handling their business than whatever Doyle throws at them.
"It is awesome [to face him], but the mindset is he still has to face us, so he has to go through us," Maxwell said. "As long as we put good at-bats together and continue to do that I think we will be in a good spot."
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to watch.
NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-12, 18-10 SEC) vs. No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (41-13, 16-12 SEC)
When: Friday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network+ (Tom Hart and Chris Burke)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
Starting Pitchers
Arkansas – RHP Aiden Jimenez (4-1, 2.51 ERA)
Tennessee – LHP Liam Doyle (9-2, 2.17 ERA)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline/Spread
- Arkansas: -165
- Tennessee : +125
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Landon Beidelschies over 3 2/3 innings pitched and over 3.5 strikeouts (Must start) (-130)
- Logan Maxwell over 0.5 home runs (+240)
- Ryder Helfrick over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 strikeouts (+120)
- Wehiwa Aloy over 0.5 home runs (+185)
- Reese Robinett over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 RBI's (+250)