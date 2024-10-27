Arkansas jumps in ESPN FPI after Mississippi State win

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) rose in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 58-25 win Saturday over the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

After coming in at 31st overall following their loss to LSU, the Razorbacks jumped six spots to No. 25 off the back of the win over Mississippi State in ESPN’s FPI this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 6.8-5.2 projected win total with a 98.2% chance of obtaining six wins during the season. On top of that, Arkansas has a 0.2% chance of winning the SEC and a 0.6% chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI.

According to ESPN, Arkansas now has the 20th-highest SOS (strength of schedule) and the 10th-best remaining SOS. The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 24 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 37 in average in-game win probability.