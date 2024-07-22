Arkansas lands commitment from 2025 athlete Nigel Pringle
Another athlete has jumped on board for the Arkansas Razorbacks 2025 class, as Houston-area athlete Nigel Pringle committed to the Hogs on Monday.
Pringle took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 14, and also took visits to Kansas and Louisiana Tech.
The Houston native chose the Hogs over offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, Houston and UCF.
Pringle plays cornerback for North Shore High School and works with the special teams unit as well. According to MaxPreps, he intercepted three passes and made 13 tackles as a junior. One of those passes was returned for a touchdown.
With Pringle's commitment, Arkansas now sits at 17 in the class of 2025, which includes four others from the state of Texas. He is the second defensive back in the class, joining three-star Taijh Overton.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days on July 18 he'd like to have 20 recruits out of the high school ranks every year, which means there's still three scholarships left. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football recruiting.