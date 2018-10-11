After months of uncertainty, the no. 1 tight end in the nation Hudson Henry has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He is the Hogs' 22nd commit in the 2019 class and the second highest-rated behind no. 53 in the nation, wide receiver Trey Knox, who committed last Monday.

The Razorbacks have been very hot in recruiting for the last couple weeks after a slight lull. Chad Morris and his staff swept up recruits left and right this summer but perhaps no commitment is more exciting or important than Henry's.

Henry is a three-time legacy of the Razorback program and he follows in the footsteps of his NFL tight end brother Hunter Henry, who was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2016 draft.

"I got some great genes, my mom gave me the speed, quickness and the hands, I'm blessed to have such a great family," Henry said. "I look up to my brothers so much."

Hudson won't be the only Henry on the Hill, his brother Hayden Henry is the first-sting sam linebacker for John Chavis's group. All of Henry's connections made it seem nearly certain that he would choose to call the Hogs but he kept it very interesting, visiting Stanford a couple days before announcing he'd make a commitment today.