Arkansas Lands In-State Legacy, Rivals100 Tight End Hudson Henry
After months of uncertainty, the no. 1 tight end in the nation Hudson Henry has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He is the Hogs' 22nd commit in the 2019 class and the second highest-rated behind no. 53 in the nation, wide receiver Trey Knox, who committed last Monday.
The Razorbacks have been very hot in recruiting for the last couple weeks after a slight lull. Chad Morris and his staff swept up recruits left and right this summer but perhaps no commitment is more exciting or important than Henry's.
Henry is a three-time legacy of the Razorback program and he follows in the footsteps of his NFL tight end brother Hunter Henry, who was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2016 draft.
"I got some great genes, my mom gave me the speed, quickness and the hands, I'm blessed to have such a great family," Henry said. "I look up to my brothers so much."
Hudson won't be the only Henry on the Hill, his brother Hayden Henry is the first-sting sam linebacker for John Chavis's group. All of Henry's connections made it seem nearly certain that he would choose to call the Hogs but he kept it very interesting, visiting Stanford a couple days before announcing he'd make a commitment today.
🌟🌟🌟100% COMMITTED🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/qyxYRv4WyP— Hudson Henry (@hudsonhenry84) October 11, 2018
The no. 98 prospect in the Rivals100, Henry stayed off the camp circuit but he will be participating in the Under Armor All American All-Star game in January. He's the no. 2 ranked prospect in the state behind Oklahoma commit OT Stacey Wilkins.
Henry said in the summer that he was just waiting to see how all of the team in his top five list (Arkansas, Stanford, Penn State, Clemson and Wisconsin) would utilize the tight end position and luckily, Arkansas used the tight ends more than they have all season against no. 1 Alabama last weekend. CJ O'Grady had two touchdown catches and seven receptions.
Henry jumps the Razorbacks class up from no. 13 to no. 12 with the addition of 93 points to the Rivals team recruiting score, good for sixth in the SEC and he's the class's 10th 4-star commit.
The Razorbacks are still in the mix for a handful of 4-star commits and are making a great push to finish in the top 15 recruiting classes.
Stay locked on HawgBeat for more coverage of Henry's commitment to Arkansas.
