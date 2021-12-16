Arkansas loses 7th player to transfer portal

Arkansas wide receiver Darin Turner has entered the transfer portal, Rivals has learned.

The news comes a day after four Razorbacks, including previously announced Vito Calvaruso, popped up in the system.

A 5.7 three-star athlete in the Class of 2020, Turner originally committed to the previous staff and de-committed when they were let go. However, he ultimately rejoined Arkansas’ class when wide receivers coach Justin Stepp was retained by Sam Pittman.

Turner had an impressive offer sheet that included the likes of Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee, but he never managed to find the field with the Razorbacks. In fact, the Memphis, Tenn., product found himself buried on the depth chart, falling behind multiple walk-ons.

Although his departure has very little on-field impact for Arkansas, Turner is the Razorbacks’ seventh transfer. That is key because now the staff will have access to all 28 scholarships for the 2022 class, thanks to the NCAA’s one-year waiver that allows up to seven extra spots to replace transfers.

Running back Josh Oglesby was the first place to enter the portal back in November. Defensive tackle Solomon Wright joined him following the regular season and Calvaruso - the kickoff specialist - announced his intentions last week before officially popping up in the portal Wednesday, along with defensive tackle Andy Boykin, linebacker J.T. Towers and defensive back Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

Any additional transfers will not impact the number of players Arkansas can bring in this offseason, but they will impact the overall 85-man limit.