Under head coach Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks have found themselves in more and more cut lists of top prospects and Johnson is the latest in a long line.

Tre Johnson, the top-ranked player in the 2024 class, cut his list of schools to six on Monday and included the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas is listed alongside Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas in Johnson's list. The 6-foot-6 guard boasts nearly 20 scholarship offers from top programs around the country and has been a top five prospect for the better part of a year.

The Razorbacks don't yet have a commitment in the 2024 class, but are hot on the trail with the portal window closed and the Nike, Adidas and other circuits in full swing.

It has been reported that Johnson is looking at announcing his commitment sometime in July, potentially before the Peach Jam Invitational.