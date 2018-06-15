QB KJ Jefferson: Jefferson jumped from a 5.6 to a 5.7 three-star rating and that allowed him to climb three spots in the state rankings and five spots overall in the national dual-threat quarterback rankings. He is now the No. 12 dual-threat passer nationally. Jefferson is committed to Arkansas.

TE Hudson Henry: Henry fell 14 spots in the Rivals top 100, but retained his 5.9 rating, the No. 2 spot in 'The Natural State' and the No. 1 TE ranking nationally.

RB Eric Gray: Gray dropped from the No. 6 all-purpose back to the No. 9 all-purpose back, but everything else stayed the same.

RB Darwin Barlow: Barlow did not see any changes to his ranking status. Barlow took an official visit to Arkansas last weekend.

RB Marcus Major: Major jumped up one spot to No. 29 in the running back rankings.

RB A'Montae Spivey: Spivey kept his 5.6 rating, but does make his debut in the national RB rankings at No. 50.

RB Aaron Young: Young jumped up six spots in the running back rankings from No. 41 to No. 35 nationally.

WR: Treylon Burks: Burks fell six spots in the Rivals100 from No. 77 to No. 83 and three spots in the national wide receiver rankings, but is still considered to be the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas.

WR Lance Wilhoite: Jumped from a 5.9 to a 6.0 recruit and that move jumped him 21 spots up in the Top 100. He also jumped up five spots in the national wide receiver rankings, checking in at No. 5 nationally.

WR Shamar Nash: Nash fell out of the Rivals250 dropping from a 5.9 to a 5.8 rating. While he only fell .1 in the ratings wide receiver is one of the more hotly contested positional rating sub-categories. Nash also tumbled from No. 21 to No. 36 positionally.

WR Dylan Wright: Wright slipped ever so slightly from No. 219 to No, 228 in the Rivals250, but all other rankings categories were unchanged.

WR TQ Jackson: Jackson was bumped from a 5.6 to a 5.7 and made his debut in the national WR rankings at No. 53.

WR Trey Knox: Knox's rankings basically held strong. He slid from No. 50 to No. 53 nationally and from No. 9 to No 11 in the WR rankings.

OL Beaux Limmer: Limmer saw his rating jump from a 5.5 to a 5.6. Limmer is committed to Arkansas.

OL Joseph Stone: Like Limmer, Stone was elevated from a 5.5 to a 5.6 three-star. Stone is an Arkansas commit.

OL Trevor Roberson: Roberson moved down one spot in the OT rankings nationally as a result of another prospect moving up and held his 5.7 ranking.

OL Triston Miller: Miller moved down one spot in the OT rankings nationally as a result of another prospect moving up and held his 5.6 ranking.

OL Branson Bragg: Bragg climbed 92 spots overall in the Top 250 getting a bump from No. 246 to No. 154.

OL Stacey Wilkins: Wilkins climbed in to the Rivals 250 and is up to No. 191 nationally. He was already rated as a 5.8 four-star, but jumped up seven spots to No. 20 nationally in the OT rankings.

OL Darius Thomas: Thomas fell out of the top 100 dropping from No. 91 nationally overall to No. 108. He slid one spot in the OT rankings to No. 16 and is still the No. 3 overall prospect in the state.

OL Reece McIntyre: McIntyre did not see any changes to his ranking status.