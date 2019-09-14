FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offense finally threw it into the left lane Saturday afternoon.

Piling up 520 yards and scoring its most points against an FBS team since 2016, the Razorbacks survived a rally and beat Colorado State 55-34 inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The win avenged last year’s 18-point collapse against the Rams in Fort Collins, Colo., and improves Arkansas to 2-1 in its second year under head coach Chad Morris, matching his first-year win total.

Despite seeing its early 14-point lead chipped away and its 10-point lead vanish in the third quarter, the Razorbacks broke the 34-34 tie with three touchdowns in a span of about five minutes.

Devwah Whaley gave them the lead on a five-yard run and then Arkansas added scores on an impressive 62-yard catch and run by tight end Cheyenne O’Grady and 25-yard scoop-and-score by LaDarrius Bishop.

Things started just about as bad as they could for Arkansas, though, as Marvin Kinsey Jr. took a handoff on the second play of the game and went 75 yards up the middle for a Colorado State touchdown.

However, the Razorbacks’ offense - led by Starkel - came out firing on all cylinders, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions.

The first one took just five plays, as Starkel connected with Treylon Burks for 38 yards and hit Mike Woods for a big third-down conversion before finding Trey Knox in one-on-one coverage for a 24-yard score.

Arkansas’ defense bounced back with a three-and-out punctuated by a Hayden Henry pass breakup. The linebacker crushed Warren Jackson as soon as the pass got to him, jarring the ball loose for an incompletion.

The Razorbacks were much more methodical on their second drive, needing 11 plays to march 82 yards and take the lead. Tight end Chase Harrell, who has struggled with drops during his career, actually hauled in a 14-yard touchdown on third down midway through the first quarter.

After another three-and-out by the Rams, Rakeem Boyd broke free for a 59-yard scamper up the middle, untouched on his way to the end zone. That gave the Razorbacks a 21-7 lead with just under six minutes left in the quarter.

Colorado State managed to cut its deficit in half with a long drive of its own, covering 75 yards in five plays capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Collin Hill to Warren Jackson.

The first time Arkansas didn’t score a touchdown came late in the first quarter. Jan-Phillip Bombek sacked Starkel on third down, but the Razorbacks still managed to get points thanks to a 54-yard field goal by Connor Limpert.

That gave them a 24-14 lead and their most points in the first quarter against an FBS team since scoring 28 against Kentucky in 2012.

It seemed like Arkansas would keep it going in the second quarter. On the first play, McTelvin Agim forced a fumble Montaric Brown recovered to give it excellent field position. Unfortunately, the offense stalled in the red zone and the Razorbacks settled for a 22-yard Limpert field goal.

The rest of the half turned in Colorado State’s favor from that point on.

Arkansas’ defense forced its third three-and-out, but the offense gave it right back on a botched handoff from Starkel to Boyd that the Rams recovered.

With good field position, Colorado State converted a third-and-10 with a pass to Jackson to set up a one-yard keeper by Hill.

The teams exchanged punts - with Arkansas mustering just 18 yards on eight plays - before the Rams got into field goal range just before halftime, with Cayden Camper successful from 46 yards with four seconds left.

Needing to recapture the momentum, the Razorbacks took the opening possession of the second half 75 yards in eight plays for a score. A 27-yard pass to Burks set up Boyd’s 4-yard touchdown run, making it 34-24.

Arkansas appeared to force a turnover when a hard hit by Greg Brooks Jr. knocked the ball out and De’Jon Harris recovered, but a roughing the passer penalty on Joe Foucha negated it.

The Rams used their second chance to march down the field, but the defense stiffened. Despite having a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Colorado State was limited to a 21-yard field goal by Camper.

After a three-and-out by Arkansas and facing a third-and-13, backup quarterback Patrick O’Brien - in the game for an injured Hill - avoided pressure and found Dante Wright along the sideline. He came down with the pass, broke a would-be tackle by Myles Mason and sprinted down the field for a 75-yard game-tying touchdown.

On the Razorbacks’ ensuing possession, they picked up nine yards on three carries by Boyd and called a timeout. Needing less than a yard, Arkansas dialed up the quarterback keeper and Starkel appeared to get it, but the play was blown dead because freshman Ricky Stromberg false started.

Instead, Arkansas had to punt and Colorado State got into field goal range with a chance to take its first lead since early in the first quarter. However, Camper’s 50-yard attempt was wide left.

Starkel heated back up with a pair of completions to Knox sandwiched around one to Burks, moving the Razorbacks 49 yards down the field. They capped the nine-play, 68-yard drive with the aforementioned score by Whaley.

After a three-and-out by the Rams - the sixth forced by Arkansas’ defense - O’Grady hauled in a pass from Starkel and broke multiple tackles on his way to a 62-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing possession by Colorado State, Hayden Henry forced a fumble and Bishop scooped it up for the score.

Arkansas returns to action next Saturday with a non-conference matchup against San Jose State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network.