 Arkansas Razorbacks-Penn State Nittany Lions 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-Penn State Outback Bowl: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Sean Clifford is Penn State's starting quarterback.
Sean Clifford is Penn State's starting quarterback. (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Penn State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Penn State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 26.3 (83rd) | 31.5 (42nd)
Total yards: 381.0 (t-80th) | 440.9 (32nd)
Passing: 274.4 (22nd) | 223.6 (73rd)
Rushing: 106.6 (118th) | 217.3 (11th)
Third downs: 38.9% (77th) | 37.5% (86th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.67 (t-95th) | 2.08 (t-57th)
Turnovers: 13 (t-27th) | 9 (t-6th)

Defense

Scoring: 16.8 (7th) | 24.0 (t-45th)
Total yards: 345.5 (32nd) | 371.3 (t-57th)
Passing: 208.3 (33rd) | 215.1 (45th)
Rushing: 137.2 (40th) | 156.3 (70th)
Third downs: 36.6% (39th) | 32.9% (15th)
Sacks/game: 1.83 (t-91st) | 1.92 (t-86th)
Turnovers forced: 19 (t-42nd) | 14 (t-90th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Penn State vs. Arkansas
Penn State* Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Sean Clifford (5.9)

QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)

RB Keyvone Lee

RB Dominique Johnson

TE Brenton Strange

TE Blake Kern

WR Malick Meiga

WR Warren Thompson

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

WR Tyson Morris

SLOT Parker Washington

SLOT De'Vion Warren

LT Olu Fashanu

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Eric Wilson (5.5)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

C Juice Scruggs

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Bryce Effner (5.7)

RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)

RT Caedan Wallace

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Nick Tarburton

DE Jashaud Stewart

DT Coziah Izzard

DT John Ridgeway

DT D'von Ellies

DT Markell Utsey

DE Zuriah Fisher (5.7)

JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB Jesse Luketa

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Curtis Jacobs

WLB Hayden Henry

NB Daequan Hardy

**NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Joey Porter Jr.

CB Montaric Brown

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

**CB Hudson Clark

FS Ji'Ayir Brown

S Myles Slusher

SS Jaylen Reed

S Joe Foucha

*Penn State doesn't have an official depth chart, so we used the projected starters from our friends at NittanyNation.com, the Penn State Rivals site, as a guide.

**There is an "or" listed at nickel and cornerback for Arkansas. We went with Brooks and Clark because they started the last game.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 4

Penn State: 16

Tied: 2

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Penn State | Arkansas)

Overall: 81.8 | 83.2

Offense: 74.6 | 82.5

Passing: 71.5 | 76.4

Rushing: 72.8 | 86.2

Receiving: 72.8 | 69.1

Pass blocking: 63.4 | 69.3

Run blocking: 67.2 | 78.0

Defense: 80.0 | 71.2

Run defense: 65.4 | 68.5

Tackling: 68.4 | 71.6

Pass rush: 74.5 | 77.4

Coverage: 88.9 | 68.9

Special teams: 87.6 | 75.3

