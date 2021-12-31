Arkansas-Penn State Outback Bowl: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Penn State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Penn State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 26.3 (83rd) | 31.5 (42nd)
Total yards: 381.0 (t-80th) | 440.9 (32nd)
Passing: 274.4 (22nd) | 223.6 (73rd)
Rushing: 106.6 (118th) | 217.3 (11th)
Third downs: 38.9% (77th) | 37.5% (86th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.67 (t-95th) | 2.08 (t-57th)
Turnovers: 13 (t-27th) | 9 (t-6th)
Defense
Scoring: 16.8 (7th) | 24.0 (t-45th)
Total yards: 345.5 (32nd) | 371.3 (t-57th)
Passing: 208.3 (33rd) | 215.1 (45th)
Rushing: 137.2 (40th) | 156.3 (70th)
Third downs: 36.6% (39th) | 32.9% (15th)
Sacks/game: 1.83 (t-91st) | 1.92 (t-86th)
Turnovers forced: 19 (t-42nd) | 14 (t-90th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Penn State*
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Sean Clifford (5.9)
|
QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)
|
RB Keyvone Lee
|
RB Dominique Johnson
|
TE Brenton Strange
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Malick Meiga
|
WR Warren Thompson
|
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
SLOT Parker Washington
|
SLOT De'Vion Warren
|
LT Olu Fashanu
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Eric Wilson (5.5)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
C Juice Scruggs
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Bryce Effner (5.7)
|
RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)
|
RT Caedan Wallace
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Nick Tarburton
|
DE Jashaud Stewart
|
DT Coziah Izzard
|
DT John Ridgeway
|
DT D'von Ellies
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
DE Zuriah Fisher (5.7)
|
JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
MLB Jesse Luketa
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Curtis Jacobs
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
NB Daequan Hardy
|
**NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Joey Porter Jr.
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
|
**CB Hudson Clark
|
FS Ji'Ayir Brown
|
S Myles Slusher
|
SS Jaylen Reed
|
S Joe Foucha
*Penn State doesn't have an official depth chart, so we used the projected starters from our friends at NittanyNation.com, the Penn State Rivals site, as a guide.
**There is an "or" listed at nickel and cornerback for Arkansas. We went with Brooks and Clark because they started the last game.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 4
Penn State: 16
Tied: 2
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Penn State | Arkansas)
Overall: 81.8 | 83.2
Offense: 74.6 | 82.5
Passing: 71.5 | 76.4
Rushing: 72.8 | 86.2
Receiving: 72.8 | 69.1
Pass blocking: 63.4 | 69.3
Run blocking: 67.2 | 78.0
Defense: 80.0 | 71.2
Run defense: 65.4 | 68.5
Tackling: 68.4 | 71.6
Pass rush: 74.5 | 77.4
Coverage: 88.9 | 68.9
Special teams: 87.6 | 75.3
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news