There aren't many prospects in the nation with over 2,000 views on their freshman highlight tape but there also aren't very many 2021 prospects with nine Division-I offers. The Arkansas Razorbacks extended an offer to North Carolina native Will Shipley on Tuesday after checking out his film that they received from his head coach at Weddington High School.

"I feel awesome about my new Arkansas offer," Shipley said. "I talked to coach Stepp on the phone last night and it brought a big smile to my face. They're SEC, you know, the biggest conference in college football, so knowing I have interest from a team like that really makes me happy."

Shipley's tape shows the athlete playing both running back and some receiver but the rising sophomore says he wants to keep his position classification loose for now.

"Coach Stepp talked to me about playing a little receiver," Shipley said. "If I get to Arkansas and they want to play me at receiver, running back, defensive back, whatever it is, I don't care."