FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1).

The Hogs will be eyeing a bounce back after two straight losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, while the Bulldogs will be looking to build off of a 42-24 win over the Aggies on Saturday.

A few changes were made to the depth chart, most notably being Cade Fortin listed as backup quarterback and Malik Hornsby moving to third team quarterback. Landon Jackson was also moved up to starting defensive end over Jashaud Stewart, who has not played in the past three games.

After head coach Sam Pittman revealed that cornerback LaDarrius Bishop will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Keaun Parker moved to the second team cornerback roll.

Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi: