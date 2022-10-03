News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-03 11:38:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 6 game at Mississippi State

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1).

The Hogs will be eyeing a bounce back after two straight losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, while the Bulldogs will be looking to build off of a 42-24 win over the Aggies on Saturday.

A few changes were made to the depth chart, most notably being Cade Fortin listed as backup quarterback and Malik Hornsby moving to third team quarterback. Landon Jackson was also moved up to starting defensive end over Jashaud Stewart, who has not played in the past three games.

After head coach Sam Pittman revealed that cornerback LaDarrius Bishop will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Keaun Parker moved to the second team cornerback roll.

Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Cade Fortin

Malik Hornsby

RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green


TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

Hudson Henry

WR

Warren Thompson

Jaedon Wilson

Quincey McAdoo

WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens

Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole

WR

Matt Landers

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Sam Mbake

LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Jashaud Stewart


DT

Eric Gregory

Terry Hampton

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Zach Williams

Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher

Trent Gordon

Jacorrei Turner

CB

Malik Chavis

Hudson Clark


S

Latavious Brini

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

Keaun Parker
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Max Fletcher

Reid Bauer

H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion


PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}