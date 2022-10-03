Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 6 game at Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1).
The Hogs will be eyeing a bounce back after two straight losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, while the Bulldogs will be looking to build off of a 42-24 win over the Aggies on Saturday.
A few changes were made to the depth chart, most notably being Cade Fortin listed as backup quarterback and Malik Hornsby moving to third team quarterback. Landon Jackson was also moved up to starting defensive end over Jashaud Stewart, who has not played in the past three games.
After head coach Sam Pittman revealed that cornerback LaDarrius Bishop will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Keaun Parker moved to the second team cornerback roll.
Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Cade Fortin
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Warren Thompson
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Sam Mbake
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Terry Hampton
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Zach Williams
|
Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Trent Gordon
|
Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Malik Chavis
|
Hudson Clark
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Keaun Parker
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Reid Bauer
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole