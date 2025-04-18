Arkansas the 'best opportunity' for Nick Pringle

Because of his extensive experience playing in the SEC, Pringle has played inside Bud Walton Arena before as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. That game was played on Jan. 11, 2023, a game the Tide won, 84-69.

“This is the best opportunity for me," Pringle said. "I have been trying to find the right fit — a coach who is family-oriented, fights for his players, and is loyal.”

The Seabrook, South Carolina, native talked to ESPN's Paul Biancardi on Thursday about his decision to transfer to Arkansas.

Pringle brings with him three years of experience in Southeastern Conference play. He was on the Alabama team that played in the Final Four in 2023 before he transferred to South Carolina after, and despite the Gamecocks finishing last in the SEC, he put up solid numbers.

Pringle didn't play much, just two minutes, but the crowd that night was raucous and rowdy, which is something he remembers.

“When I played here with Alabama, it was the first time my ears were ringing," Pringle said. "There is great fan support here.”

Last season with South Carolina, Pringle got to put his skillset on display when the Razorbacks visited Columbia late in the regular season game. It's probably a game Arkansas fans want to forget, but South Carolina blew out the Hogs, 72-53. Pringle finished the game with a season-high 18 points and nine rebounds in a contest the Gamecocks led by as many as 35 points before it was all said and done.

The Razorbacks neutralized him a few weeks later in the SEC Tournament, though. He played 25 minutes but went just 1-for-6 with three points in a 72-68 loss that ended South Carolina's season.

"He’s a guy that fights for low post position," Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne said prior to that game. "Well, if you let him get there and try to fight, you’re too late. He’s too big, he’s too strong. I think the way that he rebounds, you’ve got to him him early there and try to keep him off the glass."

Where Pringle should contribute best on this Arkansas team is in the rebounding department. A blight on last year's team, the Razorbacks were out-rebounded constantly in SEC play, and gave up a total of 50 offensive boards between their final two NCAA Tournament games (28 to St. John's and 22 to Texas Tech).

The graduate senior averaged 6.3 boards per game for the Gamecocks last season and had five games where he brought down more than 10. His season high in that department was in the final regular season game of the year against Tennessee, when he grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with 16 points.

Once he gets to Arkansas, he'll be surrounded by talent that all expects to play in the NBA at some point in their careers, and he told Biancardi that's who he wants to play with.

“I want to give my all and be a sponge," Pringle said. "I will be surrounded by players who want to win and play in the NBA because that is my goal.”

In previous eras of college basketball, coaches seemed to work to grab the best possible players they could, and fit the team's gameplan around that. Head coach John Calipari was notorious for that, as he worked to recruit the best high school players in the nation.

That's not necessarily how the game works today, though. Sure, team's need to have highly-skilled players with a lot of talent, but what seems to be more important these days is making sure those players all fit the system a coach wants to run.

Arkansas still has a ways to go in the transfer portal to replace pieces from last year's team, but Pringle said the way the roster is taking shape puts the Hogs in a good position for next season.

“Our roster is coming together really well," Pringle said. "We have a lot of talent to win, but it will come down to our chemistry. How we put the pieces together will determine our success.”

There will be more roster construction for Calipari and the Razorbacks, so be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest news surrounding Arkansas basketball.