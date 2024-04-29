As things currently stand, Arkansas has 77 scholarship players on the roster, which leaves eight openings for possible additions. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 251-pounds, Johnson rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries last year. His best output in Fayetteville came in 2021-22, when he carried the ball 97 times for a team-leading 575 rushing yards with seven touchdowns.

A native of Crowley, Texas, Johnson's career with the Razorbacks was plagued by injuries. During the 2021-22 campaign, Johnson sufered a torn ACL in his right knee in the Hogs' Outback Bowl victory over Penn State and he tore his ACL again in October of 2022 which left him sidelined for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

2022 (JUNIOR): Missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a knee injury before playing in four straight games then reinjuring the same knee … Played in four games, rushing for 43 yards on eight carries … Ran for 32 yards on five touches in his first action of the season vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 24) … Carried twice for 11 yards vs. Alabama (Oct. 1).

2021 (SOPHOMORE): Played in all 13 games with six starts … According to Pro Football Focus, appeared in 320 snaps, primarily at running back … Finished fourth on the team with 575 yards on the ground … Totaled a team-best seven rushing touchdowns … Finished with seven receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown … Recorded 70-plus rushing yards in four different games … Averaged 44.2 rushing yards per game and 5.5 receiving yards per game … Rushed four times for 16 yards with a three-yard touchdown in season-opening win over Rice (Sept. 4) … Carried the ball six times for 44 yards with a five-yard touchdown run in win against Texas (Sept. 11) … Registered 72 yards on five carries and a touchdown in win against Georgia Southern (Sept. 18), including a 48-yard sprint … Added six carries for 19 yards in win against Texas A&M (Sept. 25) … Carried the ball four times for 19 yards at Ole Miss (Oct. 9), also hauling in one reception for 11 yards against the Rebels … Rushed six times for 42 yards with a 10-yard touchdown and totaled two receptions for 16 yards against Auburn (Oct. 16) in his first career start … Recorded six carries for 91 yards, including a 34-yard sprint, against UAPB (Oct. 23) … Logged 17 carries for a career-high 107 yards while adding a career-best two touchdowns against Mississippi State (Nov. 6), including the game winner, with one reception for seven yards … Hauled in two receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown while also posting 40 yards on the ground at LSU (Nov. 13) … Rushed nine times for 23 yards and one touchdown at Alabama (Nov. 20) … Ran six times for 11 yards in win against Missouri (Nov. 26) … Filed 77 yards on 11 carries and finished with one reception against Penn State (Jan. 1) in the Outback Bowl victory.

2020 (FRESHMAN): Played in seven games, primarily seeing action on special teams … Did not record any statistics … According to Pro Football Focus, saw action in 59 special teams plays, predominately on kickoff return and coverage units, and two offensive plays … Played one offensive snap against Mississippi State (Oct. 3) and Ole Miss (Oct. 17).

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Three-year varsity letterwinner at Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas … Guided the Eagles to a 9-2 overall record in 2019, including a first-round appearance in the Texas state 5A playoffs … Earned All-District honors after his junior season … Rushed for 1,109 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018, helping the Eagles to a 7-4 record and a berth in the 5A playoffs … Rushed for over 100 yards in six games, including a season-high 231 yards and three touchdowns against Brewer HS on Sept. 20 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Missouri and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Naquisha Gipson … Born May 24, 2002.