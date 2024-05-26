The Arkansas Razorbacks currently have six commitments in the fold of their 2025 class, but that number is expected to grow soon as official visits start next week.

These official visits usually last roughly 48 hours, starting on Friday and ending on Sunday morning. They’re different from unofficial visits in that the entire visit is paid for on the school’s dime.

The big official visit weekends start May 31 and run all the way through to June 23, at which point the NCAA will enter a dead period with no in-person contact allowed.

Next weekend's visitors are headlined by two four-star recruits, defensive lineman Kevin Oatis and linebacker Tavion Wallace.

The first group of recruits who will be on campus this weekend features some high-level talent, but isn't as loaded from a numbers standpoint as some of the later weekends.

So far, HawgBeat has confirmed four athletes who will be on Arkansas' campus for official visits next weekend, and there are sure to be more as the weekend gets closer. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football recruiting.

HawgBeat takes a closer look at the recruits who will be at Arkansas.