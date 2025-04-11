NBA Draft prospects for Adou Thiero, Boogie Fland

Now that the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament is over, several Razorbacks have stay-or-go decisions to make before next season.

Two players from last year's Arkansas squad have already made up their minds, as freshman point guard Boogie Fland and junior forward Adou Thiero have declared for the NBA Draft.

Fland was a projected lottery pick before the season started and Thiero worked his way onto draft boards with a strong season in which he led the Razorbacks in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounds (5.8 per game).

Numerous NBA Draft mocks have Fland and Thiero projected to hear their names called, but two other Razorbacks have also found their way onto NBA Draft boards, as well.

NBADraft.net updated its Top 100 prospects list Wednesday, and it lists four players from last year's squad. Both Fland and Thiero are listed, as are freshman forward Karter Knox and sophomore point guard D.J. Wagner.

Fland is listed as the No. 16 player on the Top 100 and Thiero is listed at No. 54. Interestingly, Knox is listed at No. 47, while Wagner is listed at No. 86.

Knox and Wagner are more likely to return to college basketball next year than enter the NBA Draft, but here's a look at where Fland and Thiero are showing up on draft boards...

*It's worth noting with the volatility of the transfer portal, and college players being able to declare for the draft while maintaining their college eligibility, these mocks will likely change a lot throughout the offseason.*