Arkansas basketball signee Isaiah Elohim has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent from the Razorbacks, he confirmed on his Instagram on Monday.

The news comes shortly after multiple reports on Sunday that Kentucky's John Calipari will be the next head coach of the Razorbacks basketball program.

"I'd like to start off by thanking the University of Arkansas coaching staff and athletic department for believing in me and for all they have done during the recruiting process," Elohim said in an Instagram post on Monday. "I am forever grateful for the hospitality and support that Fayetteville and the state of Arkansas has shown me."

A four-star prospect out of California, Elohim held offers from Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and others. Ranked as the No. 34 recruit nationally on Rivals, the 6-foot-5 wing displayed a versatile skillset and ability to knock down shots from the perimeter. Elohim signed his letter of intent on November 8th, 2023.

"After reflecting on the changes with the University of Arkansas Men's Basketball program, I have decided to request release from my NLI and re-open my recruitment," Elohim said. "I will take this time to decide which school I will attend next year while maintaining the University of Arkansas as an option. God Bless."

Following Elohim's expected departure, the Razorbacks have no scholarship players on the roster. Follow along with regular updates for the Arkansas roster and transfer portal targets here.