Arkansas starting rotation set for College Baseball Series

Arkansas has revealed its starting rotation for the three-game set the Razorbacks will play this weekend as part of the College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Following the four-game Opening Weekend series sweep of Washington State, 23rd-year head coach Dave Van Horn had to cut one of the four pitchers out of his starting rotation.

As expected, sophomore right-hander Gabe Gaeckle will remain in the ace role Friday night when the Razorbacks take on the Kansas State Wildcats, who were champions of the 2024 Fayetteville Regional.

"It’s a different team than last year, couple, three starters back and couple guys they filled in are guys we knew about that were in the transfer portal," Van Horn said Wednesday of Kansas State. "Other than that, just what we’ve seen, they’ll be scrappy and I feel like they probably feel like they should have won last night’s game. We’ll be getting their best effort on Friday."

Gaeckle tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts in his first career start on Opening Day against Washington State. He was named Baseball America's preseason SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Left-hander Zach Root, a transfer from East Carolina, will get the nod Saturday night against the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs, who won the 2023 Fayetteville Regional title over the Razorbacks.

Rated as D1Baseball's No. 2 overall impact transfer pitcher, Root was as advertised against Washington State, as he threw five innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with one walk and eight punchouts.

Junior right-hander Gage Wood will get the start Sunday against the 4-0 Michigan Wolverines. Wood gave up the most earned runs (2) of the starting pitchers last weekend, but he allowed just two hits, walked one and set a career-high with seven strikeouts.

Ohio State transfer left-hander Landon Beidelschies was the fourth starter Opening Weekend, but he will now be coming out of the bullpen at some point. As for his role, the flow of the game will likely determine how Beidelschies, nicknamed "Cheese," is used.

"I think you’d probably see (the non-starter) more towards the back of the game, although it depends on what we’ve done with our back of the game guys," Van Horn said. "You’ve got two guys that are pretty good back there right now and then you’d throw in another one. I really think it depends on what kind of the game tells us to do.

"Do we need to bring in one of these guys in the fifth and let him roll until they hit a pitch count? Or if things are going well and then they get tight, do we just use them in the eighth and the ninth? It’s a good problem to have that we’re going to have that option this weekend."

The Razorbacks will get things started Friday evening against Kansas State at Globe Life Field in Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and all games this weekend will be streamed on FloSports.