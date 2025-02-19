Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Hogs travel to Globe Life Field

After an Opening Weekend series sweep of the Washington State Cougars, the No. 5 Arkansas baseball team is set for a trip to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, this weekend to once again participate in the College Baseball Series.

Two of the Razorbacks three opponents are the last two champions of the Fayetteville Regional — Kansas State and TCU. Arkansas will face the Wildcats on Friday night and the Horned Frogs on Saturday night, and a few players on the Hogs' team might be looking for revenge.

"Well, it’s not something that we address," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. "Obviously it’s a different year. We’re just going to try to beat K-State on Friday and we’ll do what we need to do. As of right now, unless something changes, we’re pretty healthy and I feel like the team is fairly confident. We could have done some things better this past weekend, but we’ll address those today. This will be our first time we’ve met with the team since Monday.

"But yeah, I don’t feel like it’s that way. In baseball, it’s year to year and then when you get to that year, it’s weekend to weekend. We’re just going to try to play well in the game that’s in front of us."

The third opponent Arkansas will face is the Michigan Wolverines, who are off to a very hot start to the season.

Below is a notebook filed with the latest news and notes for the Diamond Hogs, updated rankings, details to know on this weekend's opponents and much more...