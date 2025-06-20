Five 2027 prospects on Arkansas' radar

(Photo by © Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)

The football summer contact period for underclassmen began on Sunday and college coaches across America are hard at work forming and sustaining relationships before the five-week long no-contact period goes into effect on June 23. Arkansas currently has 21 players committed for the 2026 class that ranks 16th in the country. 2027 prospects are beginning to emerge and the Hogs have one committed from that class with in-state offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant. HawgBeat takes a look at five others from the '27 cycle who have earned attention from the Razorbacks coaching staff.

RB – Correll Buckhalter Jr. – Covenant Christian (Texas) Academy

Notes: Son of former Nebraska and NFL running back Correll Buckhalter. Rushed for 769 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus caught 14 passes for 131 yards and 2 scores as a sophomore. Top schools are currently Arkansas, Iowa, Ole Miss and SMU, per National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.

ATH – Hakim Frampton – Robinson

Notes: Transferred to central Arkansas from Narbonne (Calif.), father was an all-conference wide receiver at Arkansas State. Recorded 11 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and forced a fumble in six games as a sophomore at Narbonne. Also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Per a source, Frampton has been in consistent contact with Arkansas secondary coach Nick Perry since June 15.

QB – Hank Hendrix – Fayetteville

Notes: Transferred to Fayetteville High from Boerne (Texas) outside of San Antonio after his father joined the Arkansas staff as a senior defensive analyst. Completed 274 of 389 passes for 4,237 yards and 46 touchdowns to just six interceptions as a sophomore. He also added 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Brother, Hutson Hendrix, is currently a walk-on tight end for Arkansas, Hendrix has not been ranked or starred per Rivals, but On3 has him as the 82nd-overall prospect in the class and fourth quarterback.

QB – Joaquin Kavouklis – Lakeland (Fla.)

Notes: Set to commit on July 3 with his top 3 between Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. Transferred to Lakeland High, a premier gridiron power between Orlando and Tampa, from Tarpon Springs. As a sophomore, he completed 165 of 270 passes for 2,404 yards and 21 touchdowns to eight interceptions. "Coach (Bobby) Petrino and coach (Miles) Fishback offer great long term development knowing who Coach Petrino has produced! Playing in the SEC against the nation's best has always been a dream of mine," Kavouklis said.

ATH – Trey Stewart – Little Rock Central