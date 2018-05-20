Zach Zimos, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker from Richmond (Texas) Travis made a quick commitment to Cal after a visit to the school, but on Sunday he announced his intentions to open up his recruitment.

"After talking with my family, coaches, and friends I feel that I made my decision committing to Cal to quick and I believe it is best for me to open my recruitment," Zimos posted.

"Thank you to the coaches and staff for the opportunity to play football at Cal. I look forward to seeing what the future holds."