Major Arkansas Target Decommits from Cal

Y1olgckl0nccigbvowhg
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Greg Powers • HawgBeat.com
Zach Zimos, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker from Richmond (Texas) Travis made a quick commitment to Cal after a visit to the school, but on Sunday he announced his intentions to open up his recruitment.

"After talking with my family, coaches, and friends I feel that I made my decision committing to Cal to quick and I believe it is best for me to open my recruitment," Zimos posted.

"Thank you to the coaches and staff for the opportunity to play football at Cal. I look forward to seeing what the future holds."

Arkansas will be a player in the Zimos sweepstakes.

"Arkansas is an awesome university and I have been talking back and forth with some of their coaches and just growing a relationship, just beginning the process."

Texas is another school that continues to show Zimos a high interest and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando visited his high school recently.

As a junior playing safety, Zimos racked up 58 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries to earn all-district honors.

