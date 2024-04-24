The Arkansas basketball program has a lot of work to do to fill the remaining 11 spots on its roster, and head coach John Calipari is hosting a potential candidate this week in 2024 four-star forward Billy Richmond.

According to multiple reports, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing will be in Fayetteville for a visit starting on Wednesday. He'll be in town at the same time that fellow 2024 prospect and five-star point guard Boogie Fland will be.

A native of Camden, New Jersey, Richmond initially committed to Calipari and the Wildcats on December 21, 2023. He originally chose the Wildcats over the likes of Alabama, UConn, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, and others.

Richmond played in 30 games for Camden High School and averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per matchup.