Arkansas to host five-star point guard Boogie Fland
John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks are hard at work building a roster ahead of the 2024–2025 season, as they are set to host a five-star point guard this week.
Rivals’ Rob Cassidy reported that Boogie Fland, who is ranked as the No. 10 player in the country and No. 1 at his position, will be visiting Arkansas later this week.
A 6-foot-3, 155-pound point guard from New York, Fland originally chose Kentucky over offers from Alabama, Indiana, UConn, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, Villanova and others.
Fland reopened his recruitment after Calipari left Kentucky to become the head coach at Arkansas.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news