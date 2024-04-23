John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks are hard at work building a roster ahead of the 2024–2025 season, as they are set to host a five-star point guard this week.

Rivals’ Rob Cassidy reported that Boogie Fland, who is ranked as the No. 10 player in the country and No. 1 at his position, will be visiting Arkansas later this week.

A 6-foot-3, 155-pound point guard from New York, Fland originally chose Kentucky over offers from Alabama, Indiana, UConn, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, Villanova and others.

Fland reopened his recruitment after Calipari left Kentucky to become the head coach at Arkansas.