Arkansas to host 2024 four-star wing Billy Richmond
The Arkansas basketball program has a lot of work to do to fill the remaining 11 spots on its roster, and head coach John Calipari is hosting a potential candidate this week in 2024 four-star forward Billy Richmond.
According to multiple reports, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing will be in Fayetteville for a visit starting on Wednesday. He'll be in town at the same time that fellow 2024 prospect and five-star point guard Boogie Fland will be.
A native of Camden, New Jersey, Richmond initially committed to Calipari and the Wildcats on December 21, 2023. He originally chose the Wildcats over the likes of Alabama, UConn, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, and others.
Richmond played in 30 games for Camden High School and averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per matchup.
Many anticipated that Richmond would follow Calipari to Arkansas given his close relationship to the Hall of Fame head coach. After all, Richmond's father played for Calipari at Memphis from 2003-04.
“The reason I picked Kentucky is because (there’s) a great coaching staff, (John) Calipari, he always keep it real with me,” Richmond said in an interview with The Athletic. “That’s a big reason.”
As things currently stand, Arkansas sits with two scholarship players on its roster. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on roster fluctuations throughout the offseason.