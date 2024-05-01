The Arkansas football team has its eyes set on another transfer portal defensive tackle, as Florida Atlantic's Decarius Hawthorne has confirmed to HawgBeat that he'll be visiting Fayetteville on Sunday.

A 6-foot-2, 295-pound senior from Birmingham, Alabama, Hawthorne has played all four seasons of his collegiate career with the Owls. In FAU's first season in the American Conference (2023-24), Hawthorne racked up 18 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Hawthorne only made two appearances during his freshman campaign in 2020-21, but recorded 29 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in the following two seasons (2021-23).