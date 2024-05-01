Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Arkansas to host FAU transfer defensive tackle

FAU transfer DT Decarius Hawthorne will visit Arkansas.
FAU transfer DT Decarius Hawthorne will visit Arkansas. (FAU Athletics)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The Arkansas football team has its eyes set on another transfer portal defensive tackle, as Florida Atlantic's Decarius Hawthorne has confirmed to HawgBeat that he'll be visiting Fayetteville on Sunday.

A 6-foot-2, 295-pound senior from Birmingham, Alabama, Hawthorne has played all four seasons of his collegiate career with the Owls. In FAU's first season in the American Conference (2023-24), Hawthorne racked up 18 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Hawthorne only made two appearances during his freshman campaign in 2020-21, but recorded 29 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in the following two seasons (2021-23).

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

According to Pro Footbal Focus, Hawthorne played 296 total snaps last season and finished with an overall defensive grade of 67.2 — including an above-average 75.1 pass-rush grade.

Hawthorne's most productive game came against South Florida, when he made two total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In two Power Five matchups against Illinois and Clemson, Hawthorne only made one tackle combined.

As things currently stand, Arkansas has 79 scholarship players on its projected roster. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement