With Arkansas' spring practices officially over, head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will look to add more players to the roster through the transfer portal.

The spring transfer portal window officially opens for underclassmen on Tuesday, April 16, and will run all the way until April 30. Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but can still commit to another program once it’s closed. For graduate transfers, the time to enter the portal is extended until May 1.

As things currently stand, the Razorbacks sit with 78 scholarship players on the roster. The max limit a team can have is 85 scholarship players, so Arkansas can add seven more over the coming months ahead of the fall.

Razorback fans should expect some current Arkansas players to enter the transfer portal as well, so there will be fluctuation as time goes by. To keep up with who is staying, leaving or transferring in, HawgBeat has you covered with the 2024 spring roster tracker: