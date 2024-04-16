Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Arkansas Football 2024 Spring Roster Tracker

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

With Arkansas' spring practices officially over, head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will look to add more players to the roster through the transfer portal.

The spring transfer portal window officially opens for underclassmen on Tuesday, April 16, and will run all the way until April 30. Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but can still commit to another program once it’s closed. For graduate transfers, the time to enter the portal is extended until May 1.

As things currently stand, the Razorbacks sit with 78 scholarship players on the roster. The max limit a team can have is 85 scholarship players, so Arkansas can add seven more over the coming months ahead of the fall.

Razorback fans should expect some current Arkansas players to enter the transfer portal as well, so there will be fluctuation as time goes by. To keep up with who is staying, leaving or transferring in, HawgBeat has you covered with the 2024 spring roster tracker:

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

MOVING ON:

QB Jacolby Criswell - Transfer portal

RB Isaiah Augustave - Transfer portal

TE Francis Sherman - Transfer portal

OL Andrew Chamblee - Transfer portal

DB Quincey McAdoo - Medically retired

DL Jashaud Stewart - Removed from team, transfer portal

------------------------

ROSTER:

^ - walk-on

* - transfer in

Quarterback

Quarterback
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Taylen Green

Redshirt Junior

6'6", 223 lbs.

Boise State

Malachi Singleton

Redshirt Freshman

6'1", 225 lbs.

North Cobb HS (GA)

KJ Jackson

Freshman

6'4", 223 lbs.

St. James HS (AL)

^Austin Ledbetter

Redshirt Freshman

6'1", 210 lbs.

Bryant HS (AR)

^Rykar Acebo

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 203 lbs.

Jonesboro HS (AR)

Running Back

Running Back
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Dominique Johnson

Redshirt Senior

6'1", 251 lbs.

Crowley HS (TX)

Rashod Dubinion

Junior

5'10", 199 lbs.

Cedar Grove HS (GA)

Braylen Russell

Freshman

6'1", 252 lbs.

Benton HS (AR)

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Redshirt Senior

6'2", 235 lbs.

Utah

^Jezreel Bachert

Redshirt Sophomore

6'1", 217 lbs.

Big Sandy HS (TX)

Tight End

Tight End
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Ty Washington

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 240 lbs.

Lee County HS (GA)

Shamar Easter

Redshirt Freshman

6'5", 227 lbs.

Ashdown HS (AR)

Luke Hasz

Sophomore

6'3", 230 lbs.

Bixby HS (OK)

Var'keyes Gumms

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 244 lbs.

North Texas

Andreas Paaske

Senior

6'6", 262 lbs.

Eastern Michigan

^Zach Lee

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 241 lbs.

Bentonville HS (AR)

^Maddox Lassiter

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 238 lbs.

Warren HS (AR)

^Luke Johnston

Redshirt Freshman

6'5", 239 lbs.

Trinity Christian Academy (TX)

Wide Receiver 

Wide Receiver
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Tyrone Broden

Redshirt Senior

6'7", 198 lbs.

Bowling Green

Isaac TeSlaa

Senior

6'4", 216 lbs.

Hillsdale College (DII)

Andrew Armstrong

Redshirt Senior

6'4", 199 lbs.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS)

Jaedon Wilson

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 186 lbs.

DeSoto HS (TX)

Isaiah Sategna

Redshirt Sophomore

5'11", 183 lbs.

Fayetteville HS (AR)

Davion Dozier

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 203 lbs.

Moody HS (AL)

Dazmin James

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 196 lbs.

Clayton HS (NC)

CJ Brown

Freshman

6'1", 194 lbs.

Bentonville HS (AR)

Jordan Anthony

Redshirt Sophomore

5'10", 162 lbs.

Texas A&M

Bryce Stephens

Redshirt Junior

6'0", 188 lbs.

John Marshall HS

Krosse Johnson

Freshman

5’10”, 170 lbs.

Holy Cross HS (LA)

^Jace Petty

Redshirt Sophomore

5'8", 171 lbs.

Frisco Independence HS (TX)

^Kamron Bibby

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 180 lbs.

El Dorado HS (AR)

^Emmanuel Crawford

Redshirt Freshman

5'10", 175 lbs.

Grove HS (OK)

^Walker Catsavis

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 176 lbs.

Arkansas State

Note: Krosse Johnson will join the team in the fall.

Offensive Line

Offensive Line
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Ty'Kieast Crawford

Senior

6'5", 319 lbs.

Charlotte

Joshua Braun

Redshirt Senior

6'6", 349 lbs.

Florida

Amaury Wiggins

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 308 lbs.

Coffeyville CC (JUCO)

Patrick Kutas

Junior

6'5", 312 lbs.

Christian Brothers HS (TN)

E'Marion Harris

Redshirt Sophomore

6'7", 294 lbs.

Joe T. Robinson HS (AR)

Paris Patterson

Redshirt Freshman

6'6", 352 lbs.

East St. Louis HS (IL)

Luke Brown

Redshirt Freshman

6'6", 304 lbs.

Paris HS (TN)

Josh Street

Redshirt Junior

6'6", 313 lbs.

Bentonville HS (AR)

Kobe Branham

Freshman

6'5", 325 lbs.

Fort Smith Southside (AR)

Zuri Madison

Freshman

6'3", 298 lbs.

Marvin Ridge HS (NC)

Fernando Carmona Jr.

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 324 lbs.

San Jose State

Addison Nichols

Redshirt Sophomore

6'5", 306 lbs.

Tennessee

Keyshawn Blackstock

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 325 lbs.

Michigan State

^Timothy Dawn

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 311 lbs.

Baylor

^Brooks Edmonson

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 320 lbs.

Bryant HS (AR)

^Kai Hamilton

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 291 lbs.

Hope HS (AR)

^Aaron Smith

Redshirt Freshman

6'6", 290 lbs.

Conway HS (AR)

^Tommy Varhall

Redshirt Junior

6'8", 337 lbs.

Maryland

Defensive Line

Defensive Line
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Eric Gregory

Redshirt Senior

6'4", 324 lbs.

IMG Academy (FL)

Keivie Rose

Redshirt Senior

6'3", 312 lbs.

Louisiana Tech

Landon Jackson

Senior

6'7", 282 lbs.

LSU

Cameron Ball

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 315 lbs.

Tri-Cities HS (GA)

Nico Davillier

Junior

6'4", 271 lbs.

Maumelle HS (AR)

JJ Hollingsworth

Redshirt Sophomore

6'3", 270 lbs.

Greenland HS (AR)

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Sophomore

6'6", 290 lbs.

North Little Rock HS (AR)

Kaleb James

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 260 lbs.

Mansfield HS (TX)

Ian Geffrard

Redshirt Freshman

6'5", 380 lbs.

Whitefield Academy (GA)

Charleston Collins

Freshman

6'5", 252 lbs.

Mills HS (AR)

Kavion Henderson

Freshman

6'2", 246 lbs.

Leeds HS (AL)

Anton Juncaj

Senior

6'3", 275 lbs.

Albany

^Donovan Whitten

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 242 lbs.

Arkadelphia HS (AR)

^Jon Hill

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 261 lbs.

Dumas HS (AR)

^Kyle Thompson

Redshirt Sophomore

6'3", 280 lbs.

Aledo HS (TX)

Linebacker

Linebacker
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Kaden Henley

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 232 lbs.

Shiloh Christian Academy (AR)

Carson Dean

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 238 lbs.

Hebron HS (TX)

Brad Spence

Sophomore

6'2", 240 lbs.

Klein Forest HS (TX)

Alex Sanford

Sophomore

6'1", 226 lbs.

Oxford HS (MS)

Wyatt Simmons

Freshman

6'3", 215 lbs.

Harding Academy (AR)

Justin Logan

Freshman

6'2", 226 lbs.

Kell HS (GA)

Bradley Shaw

Freshman

6'1", 216 lbs.

Hoover HS (AL)

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 224 lbs.

Georgia

JuJu Pope

Freshman

6'0", 203 lbs.

South Panola HS (MS)

^Brooks Both

Redshirt Senior

6'0", 226 lbs.

Harrison HS (AR)

^Mason Schueck

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 223 lbs.

Pulaski Academy (AR)

^Brooks Yurachek

Redshirt Freshman

6'1", 221 lbs.

Wake Forest

Note: Wyatt Simmons and Bradley Shaw will join the team in the fall.

Secondary

Secondary
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Hudson Clark

Redshirt Senior

6'2", 190 lbs.

Highland Park HS (TX)

Kee'yon Stewart

Redshirt Senior

6'0", 184 lbs.

TCU

Lorando Johnson

Redshirt Senior

6'0", 195 lbs.

Baylor

Jayden Johnson

Senior

6'2", 205 lbs.

Cedartown HS (GA)

Jaheim SIngletary

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 191 lbs.

Georgia

TJ Metcalf

Sophomore

6'1", 199 lbs.

Pinson Valley HS (AL)

Jaylon Braxton

Sophomore

6'0", 190 lbs.

Lone Star HS (TX)

Dallas Young

Redshirt Freshman

6'0", 196 lbs.

Gardendale HS (AL)

Christian Ford

Redshirt Freshman

6'0", 179 lbs.

McKinney HS (TX)

RJ Johnson

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 181 lbs.

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA)

Dylan Hasz

Redshirt Freshman

5'11", 193 lbs.

Bixby HS (OK)

Selman Bridges

Freshman

6'2", 174 lbs.

Lake Belton HS (TX)

Ahkhari Johnson

Freshman

5'11", 179 lbs.

Pleasant Grove HS (TX)

Tevis Metcalf

Freshman

5'10", 192 lbs.

Clay HS (AL)

Jaden Allen

Freshman

5'10", 167 lbs.

Aledo HS (TX)

Doneiko Slaughter

Senior

6'0", 192 lbs.

Tennessee

Marquise Robinson

Senior

6'1", 195 lbs.

South Alabama

Miguel Mitchell

Junior

6'1", 215 lbs.

Florida

^John Paul Pickens

Redshirt Sophomore

6'0", 185 lbs.

Jonesboro HS (AR)

^Landon Phipps

Redshirt Sophomore

6'0", 188 lbs.

Springdale HS (AR)

^Jabrae Shaw

Redshirt Freshman

5'10", 191 lbs.

Mills HS (AR)

^Anton Pierce

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 211 lbs.

Mills HS (AR)

^Aidan McCowan

Redshirt Sophomore

5'10", 162 lbs.

Frisco Independence HS (TX)

^Braylon Watson

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 200 lbs.

Malvern HS (AR)

Special Teams

Special Teams
Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

P Max Fletcher

Junior

6'5", 182 lbs.

ProKick Australia (AUS)

LS Eli Stein

Junior

6'3", 233 lbs.

Cambridge HS (WI)

K Matthew Shipley

Senior

6'1", 195 lbs.

Hawaii

^K Vito Calvaruso

Redshirt Senior

6'3", 210 lbs.

Wisconsin

^P Sam Dubwig

Freshman

6'3", 225 lbs.

Cabot HS (AR)

^P Devin Bale

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 208 lbs.

Northern Colorado

^LS Ashton Ngo

Redshirt Junior

5'11", 237 lbs.

Hutchinson CC (JUCO)

^LS Max Schmidly

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 208 lbs.

Myers Park HS (NC)

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement