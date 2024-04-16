Arkansas Football 2024 Spring Roster Tracker
With Arkansas' spring practices officially over, head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will look to add more players to the roster through the transfer portal.
The spring transfer portal window officially opens for underclassmen on Tuesday, April 16, and will run all the way until April 30. Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but can still commit to another program once it’s closed. For graduate transfers, the time to enter the portal is extended until May 1.
As things currently stand, the Razorbacks sit with 78 scholarship players on the roster. The max limit a team can have is 85 scholarship players, so Arkansas can add seven more over the coming months ahead of the fall.
Razorback fans should expect some current Arkansas players to enter the transfer portal as well, so there will be fluctuation as time goes by. To keep up with who is staying, leaving or transferring in, HawgBeat has you covered with the 2024 spring roster tracker:
MOVING ON:
QB Jacolby Criswell - Transfer portal
RB Isaiah Augustave - Transfer portal
TE Francis Sherman - Transfer portal
OL Andrew Chamblee - Transfer portal
DB Quincey McAdoo - Medically retired
DL Jashaud Stewart - Removed from team, transfer portal
------------------------
ROSTER:
^ - walk-on
* - transfer in
Quarterback
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Taylen Green
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'6", 223 lbs.
|
Boise State
|
Malachi Singleton
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'1", 225 lbs.
|
North Cobb HS (GA)
|
KJ Jackson
|
Freshman
|
6'4", 223 lbs.
|
St. James HS (AL)
|
^Austin Ledbetter
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'1", 210 lbs.
|
Bryant HS (AR)
|
^Rykar Acebo
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 203 lbs.
|
Jonesboro HS (AR)
Running Back
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Dominique Johnson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'1", 251 lbs.
|
Crowley HS (TX)
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
Junior
|
5'10", 199 lbs.
|
Cedar Grove HS (GA)
|
Braylen Russell
|
Freshman
|
6'1", 252 lbs.
|
Benton HS (AR)
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'2", 235 lbs.
|
Utah
|
^Jezreel Bachert
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'1", 217 lbs.
|
Big Sandy HS (TX)
Tight End
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Ty Washington
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 240 lbs.
|
Lee County HS (GA)
|
Shamar Easter
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'5", 227 lbs.
|
Ashdown HS (AR)
|
Luke Hasz
|
Sophomore
|
6'3", 230 lbs.
|
Bixby HS (OK)
|
Var'keyes Gumms
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 244 lbs.
|
North Texas
|
Andreas Paaske
|
Senior
|
6'6", 262 lbs.
|
Eastern Michigan
|
^Zach Lee
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 241 lbs.
|
Bentonville HS (AR)
|
^Maddox Lassiter
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'3", 238 lbs.
|
Warren HS (AR)
|
^Luke Johnston
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'5", 239 lbs.
|
Trinity Christian Academy (TX)
Wide Receiver
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Tyrone Broden
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'7", 198 lbs.
|
Bowling Green
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Senior
|
6'4", 216 lbs.
|
Hillsdale College (DII)
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'4", 199 lbs.
|
Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS)
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 186 lbs.
|
DeSoto HS (TX)
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
5'11", 183 lbs.
|
Fayetteville HS (AR)
|
Davion Dozier
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'4", 203 lbs.
|
Moody HS (AL)
|
Dazmin James
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'2", 196 lbs.
|
Clayton HS (NC)
|
CJ Brown
|
Freshman
|
6'1", 194 lbs.
|
Bentonville HS (AR)
|
Jordan Anthony
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
5'10", 162 lbs.
|
Texas A&M
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'0", 188 lbs.
|
John Marshall HS
|
Krosse Johnson
|
Freshman
|
5’10”, 170 lbs.
|
Holy Cross HS (LA)
|
^Jace Petty
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
5'8", 171 lbs.
|
Frisco Independence HS (TX)
|
^Kamron Bibby
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 180 lbs.
|
El Dorado HS (AR)
|
^Emmanuel Crawford
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
5'10", 175 lbs.
|
Grove HS (OK)
|
^Walker Catsavis
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 176 lbs.
|
Arkansas State
Note: Krosse Johnson will join the team in the fall.
Offensive Line
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
Senior
|
6'5", 319 lbs.
|
Charlotte
|
Joshua Braun
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'6", 349 lbs.
|
Florida
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 308 lbs.
|
Coffeyville CC (JUCO)
|
Patrick Kutas
|
Junior
|
6'5", 312 lbs.
|
Christian Brothers HS (TN)
|
E'Marion Harris
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'7", 294 lbs.
|
Joe T. Robinson HS (AR)
|
Paris Patterson
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'6", 352 lbs.
|
East St. Louis HS (IL)
|
Luke Brown
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'6", 304 lbs.
|
Paris HS (TN)
|
Josh Street
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'6", 313 lbs.
|
Bentonville HS (AR)
|
Kobe Branham
|
Freshman
|
6'5", 325 lbs.
|
Fort Smith Southside (AR)
|
Zuri Madison
|
Freshman
|
6'3", 298 lbs.
|
Marvin Ridge HS (NC)
|
Fernando Carmona Jr.
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 324 lbs.
|
San Jose State
|
Addison Nichols
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'5", 306 lbs.
|
Tennessee
|
Keyshawn Blackstock
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 325 lbs.
|
Michigan State
|
^Timothy Dawn
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 311 lbs.
|
Baylor
|
^Brooks Edmonson
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 320 lbs.
|
Bryant HS (AR)
|
^Kai Hamilton
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 291 lbs.
|
Hope HS (AR)
|
^Aaron Smith
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'6", 290 lbs.
|
Conway HS (AR)
|
^Tommy Varhall
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'8", 337 lbs.
|
Maryland
Defensive Line
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Eric Gregory
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'4", 324 lbs.
|
IMG Academy (FL)
|
Keivie Rose
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'3", 312 lbs.
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Landon Jackson
|
Senior
|
6'7", 282 lbs.
|
LSU
|
Cameron Ball
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 315 lbs.
|
Tri-Cities HS (GA)
|
Nico Davillier
|
Junior
|
6'4", 271 lbs.
|
Maumelle HS (AR)
|
JJ Hollingsworth
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'3", 270 lbs.
|
Greenland HS (AR)
|
Quincy Rhodes Jr.
|
Sophomore
|
6'6", 290 lbs.
|
North Little Rock HS (AR)
|
Kaleb James
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'4", 260 lbs.
|
Mansfield HS (TX)
|
Ian Geffrard
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'5", 380 lbs.
|
Whitefield Academy (GA)
|
Charleston Collins
|
Freshman
|
6'5", 252 lbs.
|
Mills HS (AR)
|
Kavion Henderson
|
Freshman
|
6'2", 246 lbs.
|
Leeds HS (AL)
|
Anton Juncaj
|
Senior
|
6'3", 275 lbs.
|
Albany
|
^Donovan Whitten
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'3", 242 lbs.
|
Arkadelphia HS (AR)
|
^Jon Hill
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 261 lbs.
|
Dumas HS (AR)
|
^Kyle Thompson
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'3", 280 lbs.
|
Aledo HS (TX)
Linebacker
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Kaden Henley
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 232 lbs.
|
Shiloh Christian Academy (AR)
|
Carson Dean
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'4", 238 lbs.
|
Hebron HS (TX)
|
Brad Spence
|
Sophomore
|
6'2", 240 lbs.
|
Klein Forest HS (TX)
|
Alex Sanford
|
Sophomore
|
6'1", 226 lbs.
|
Oxford HS (MS)
|
Wyatt Simmons
|
Freshman
|
6'3", 215 lbs.
|
Harding Academy (AR)
|
Justin Logan
|
Freshman
|
6'2", 226 lbs.
|
Kell HS (GA)
|
Bradley Shaw
|
Freshman
|
6'1", 216 lbs.
|
Hoover HS (AL)
|
Xavian Sorey Jr.
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 224 lbs.
|
Georgia
|
JuJu Pope
|
Freshman
|
6'0", 203 lbs.
|
South Panola HS (MS)
|
^Brooks Both
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'0", 226 lbs.
|
Harrison HS (AR)
|
^Mason Schueck
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 223 lbs.
|
Pulaski Academy (AR)
|
^Brooks Yurachek
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'1", 221 lbs.
|
Wake Forest
Note: Wyatt Simmons and Bradley Shaw will join the team in the fall.
Secondary
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Hudson Clark
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'2", 190 lbs.
|
Highland Park HS (TX)
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'0", 184 lbs.
|
TCU
|
Lorando Johnson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'0", 195 lbs.
|
Baylor
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Senior
|
6'2", 205 lbs.
|
Cedartown HS (GA)
|
Jaheim SIngletary
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 191 lbs.
|
Georgia
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Sophomore
|
6'1", 199 lbs.
|
Pinson Valley HS (AL)
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
Sophomore
|
6'0", 190 lbs.
|
Lone Star HS (TX)
|
Dallas Young
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'0", 196 lbs.
|
Gardendale HS (AL)
|
Christian Ford
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'0", 179 lbs.
|
McKinney HS (TX)
|
RJ Johnson
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'2", 181 lbs.
|
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA)
|
Dylan Hasz
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
5'11", 193 lbs.
|
Bixby HS (OK)
|
Selman Bridges
|
Freshman
|
6'2", 174 lbs.
|
Lake Belton HS (TX)
|
Ahkhari Johnson
|
Freshman
|
5'11", 179 lbs.
|
Pleasant Grove HS (TX)
|
Tevis Metcalf
|
Freshman
|
5'10", 192 lbs.
|
Clay HS (AL)
|
Jaden Allen
|
Freshman
|
5'10", 167 lbs.
|
Aledo HS (TX)
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
Senior
|
6'0", 192 lbs.
|
Tennessee
|
Marquise Robinson
|
Senior
|
6'1", 195 lbs.
|
South Alabama
|
Miguel Mitchell
|
Junior
|
6'1", 215 lbs.
|
Florida
|
^John Paul Pickens
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'0", 185 lbs.
|
Jonesboro HS (AR)
|
^Landon Phipps
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'0", 188 lbs.
|
Springdale HS (AR)
|
^Jabrae Shaw
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
5'10", 191 lbs.
|
Mills HS (AR)
|
^Anton Pierce
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'2", 211 lbs.
|
Mills HS (AR)
|
^Aidan McCowan
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
5'10", 162 lbs.
|
Frisco Independence HS (TX)
|
^Braylon Watson
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 200 lbs.
|
Malvern HS (AR)
Special Teams
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
P Max Fletcher
|
Junior
|
6'5", 182 lbs.
|
ProKick Australia (AUS)
|
LS Eli Stein
|
Junior
|
6'3", 233 lbs.
|
Cambridge HS (WI)
|
K Matthew Shipley
|
Senior
|
6'1", 195 lbs.
|
Hawaii
|
^K Vito Calvaruso
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'3", 210 lbs.
|
Wisconsin
|
^P Sam Dubwig
|
Freshman
|
6'3", 225 lbs.
|
Cabot HS (AR)
|
^P Devin Bale
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 208 lbs.
|
Northern Colorado
|
^LS Ashton Ngo
|
Redshirt Junior
|
5'11", 237 lbs.
|
Hutchinson CC (JUCO)
|
^LS Max Schmidly
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'3", 208 lbs.
|
Myers Park HS (NC)