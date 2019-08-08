**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

Perhaps no true freshman has benefitted more from enrolling early at Arkansas than Razorback legacy, defensive end Mataio Soli. Through several fall camp practices, it's clear Soli could be pushing for snaps with the ones this season.

Since joining the team in January, Soli has added nine pounds, pushing 240, and that extra strength has quickly made him lethal on the edge even against some of Arkansas's veteran offensive linemen. The former 4-star already had violent hands and incredibly fast get-off speed coming out of high school, so the extra time in the system and in the weight room has him vying for some first team reps.

There are several position battles developing between vets and rookies on the roster and defensive end is no exception. Soli is going up against a returner with a decent amount of experience in Gabe Richardson.

Richardson, a JUCO product, was second-string last season to Randy Ramsey who is now with the Green Bay Packers. Richardson got the most reps at the beginning of the 2018 season but played very sparingly against SEC opponents and finished with 199, not including special teams.

According to ProFootballFocus grades, Richardson was a better tackler than a pass rusher in 2018 and pass rushing happens to be Soli's forté. With that being the case, it's very possible defensive coordinator John Chavis rotates them frequently.

On the other end of the defensive line, Dorian Gerald has been very impressed by Soli's abilities. He says Soli's been getting to the quarterbacks the most of all the linemen so far this fall camp.

"Honestly, Soli is what you look for in a D-end," Gerald said. "He’s very twitchy. He’s a big dude. He’s fast. Soli’s just got to keep getting better every day. As long as Soli keeps coming and gets better like he does, Soli’s going to be one of the best defensive ends to come through, in my opinion."

It's not just the media taking notice right now, Gerald also mentioned that he thinks it's a battle between Richardson and Soli. Richardson has been vocal since he arrived at Arkansas while Soli is a quieter player who leads by example.

"I think they’re battling," Gerald said. "Gabe is the leader. I think, in my opinion, Gabe is the leader in our room. He’s more vocal, so I think Gabe has the job, right now."

Junior Soli, Mataio's father, was an all-conference defensive lineman for Arkansas in the early 1990s and he went on to be drafted by the Chargers. Soli is currently a high school football coach and he and Mataio's mother instilled in him a work ethic that's gotten him this far.

Soli came out of high school in Douglas County, Georgia ranked the no. 19 weakside defensive end in the nation and a 4-star, but it looks like he could even exceed expectations in his first year and play like a top-100 athlete.