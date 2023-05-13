Arkansas vs South Carolina: BetSaracen lines, odds, staff picks
HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
We provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for Arkansas Razorback baseball games.
The No. 3 Diamond Hogs are set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Baum-Walker Stadium, and there are plenty of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
How to watch/listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (37-12, 18-7) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (36-13, 14-10)
When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Money Line:
Arkansas: -130
South Carolina: +100
SPECIALS
Double R Prop Specials
~ Brady Slavens to have 1+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+240)
~ Kendall Diggs to have over 0.5 home run (+230)
~ Brady Tygart to have 3+ earned runs allowed and 4+ strikeouts (+475)
~ Will McEntire to have 4+ earned runs allowed and 4+ strikeouts (+425)
~ Peyton Holt to have 1+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+375)
~ Jace Bohrofen to have 1+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+450)
~ Tavian Josenberger to have 1+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+450)
~ Caleb Cali to have over 0.5 home runs (+550)
~ John Bolton to have 1+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+575)
~ Parker Rowland to have 2+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+650)
~ Ben McLaughlin to have 1+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+850)
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Each story, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Parlay Arkansas ML and LSU ML (+131)
This is a bet we have encouraged before and it’s once again looking great.
Arkansas and LSU both overmatched South Carolina and Mississippi State, respectively, on Friday.
The one-two punch of Brady Tygart and Will McEntire has been elite the past two weekends for Arkansas. LSU will likely take care of business against a Bulldogs squad that is on a very cold streak as of late.
Ben McLaughlin 1+ runs, 1+ hits, 1+ RBIs (+850)
McLaughlin has recorded a hit in seven straight games and he’s driven in at least one run in four of those. It’s interesting that his odds were even better than those of John Bolton and Parker Rowland.
It’s never a guarantee to get all three, but if there is any Razorback that you can bet on to get on base and make something right now, McLaughlin is a great choice.