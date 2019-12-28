New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will have to deal with his first off-field discipline issue while still completing his first signing class and coaching staff.

Wide receiver Deon Stewart was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning in Sharp County, where his northeast Arkansas hometown of Hardy is located.

According to 40/29, Stewart was driving left of center and booked around 4:17 a.m. before being released on bond at 10:56 a.m. He has a court date set for Jan. 17.

Despite missing the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL suffered in fall camp, Stewart is expected to apply for a sixth year of eligibility and provide experience in a young wide receiver room.

During his first four seasons at Arkansas, Stewart caught 57 passes for 616 yards and three touchdowns. That includes 33 receptions, 404 yards and all of his scores in 2017, when he was the team’s second-leading receiver. In his absence, the Razorbacks leaned on sophomore Mike Woods and true freshmen Treylon Burks and Trey Knox this season.