How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Texas

The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7 SEC) will host the top team in the land when the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 19-2 SEC) come to Baum-Walker Stadium for a Thursday-Saturday series.

The Razorbacks are in the midst of a three-weekend skid and have lost series against Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida in back-to-back-to-back weekends. Last weekend, Arkansas lost the series opener against the Gators, bounced back with a 7-0 win in Game 2 and dropped the rubber match 9-5.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media Wednesday to preview the series and said he's glad the rivalry against the Longhorns is back in Texas' first season in the Southeastern Conference.

"They’re not considered one of our rival schools that we play every year, we’ve got Missouri and Ole Miss for that, in baseball anyway," Van Horn said. "But I’m sure that our fans are going to see it as a huge rivalry. Texas is having a great year and that throws a little fuel on the fire so to speak.

"We’ve been struggling a little bit, battling injuries and a few other things. But I’m sure that our players that are on the team now will kind of get a feel for what’s up when the games start and they see how our fans probably react to having the Longhorns in town again."

The Diamond Hogs will likely be without freshman right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins, who left Sunday's game against Florida with an elbow injury. Van Horn said the first MRI didn't show a tear.

"I mean, that means it’s not torn as of now," Van Horn said Wednesday. "It might be (Wednesday) when we do the dye test...it just means if there’s a strain, you let it heal, you rehab and pitch when he’s ready. If there’s a nerve issue or something jumped out, you just deal with it. So we don’t know anything yet. We just know that the first MRI came in positive, it didn’t show a tear."

A crucial series lies ahead for Arkansas, which is looking to get back on track as the postseason nears. After this weekend, the Hogs have two series left before the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.