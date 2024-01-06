FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) ran the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) out of their own gym with an 83-51 win over the Hogs in the conference opener Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

In a game that the Razorbacks started three forwards, the Tigers out-rebounded the Hogs, 46-32. Auburn's bench scored 47 more points than the Arkansas bench and the Tigers also scored 30 more points in the paint as a team in the largest home loss in Bud Walton Arena history.

Arkansas didn't get on the scoreboard until the 16:39 mark in the first half, but it quickly capitalized on the first bucket — a Trevon Brazile three — by getting out to an 11-5 lead less than two minutes later.

The spark, which was mainly ignited by guard Keyon Menifield Jr., faded for a majority of the rest of the first half.

Arkansas played with energy in spurts, but finding the right lineup was hard and that showed with Auburn having 28 bench points compared to the Hogs' five at the end of the first half. By that point, the Tigers held a 37-30 lead after the Razorbacks failed to hit a field goal for the final 2:48 of the first 20 minutes.

Auburn dominated just about every facet of the game for the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Tigers out-scored the Hogs by 11 and out-rebounded them by four in that span.

Arkansas never recovered and was outscored 46-21 in the final 20 minutes of the game.

The Hogs shot just 31.0% from the field, 29.2% from three and 53.3% from the free throw line. They had 13 turnovers and just eight assists against the Tigers.

Menifield led the Hogs with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Trevon Brazile scored 11 points and brought down seven rebounds, while Tramon Mark scored 10 points and recorded five boards.

Below is a box score and highlights from the Hogs' loss.